You Are Ms. Servant anime confirms exact October 2024 release date and more with new PV

On Friday, August 30, 2024, the official website and X handle for You Are Ms. Servant anime shared the second promotional video to announce that the series will premiere on October 5, 2024, i.e., in Fall 2024. Along with this announcement, the staff shared the broadcast details of the anime.

Produced by Felix Film, You Are Ms. Servant or Kimi wa Meido-san, serves as an adaptation of the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Shotan. Shogakukan's Sunday Webry website has been serializing the manga since June 2020, publishing eight volumes thus far.

You Are Ms. Servant anime's new trailer confirms the October 5, 2024, release date

As mentioned earlier, the official staff behind the You Are Ms. Servant anime streamed the second promotional video on Friday, August 30, 2024, to announce that the anime will be released on October 5, 2024.

Broadcast details have also arrived, according to which, You Are Ms. Servant anime will air its episodes every Saturday on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block from 25:30 JST, starting October 5, 2024 (effectively Sunday, 1:30 AM JST, October 6, 2024). Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside Japan.

Yuki and Hitoyoshi (Image via Felix Film)

Aside from TV Asahi, the series will be broadcast on BS Asahi channel in Japan, every Saturday from 1 AM JST, starting October 13, 2024. Additionally, Japanese fans can watch the episode on AT-X every Sunday from 11 pm JST, starting October 6, 2024.

The latest trailer highlights the main heroine, Yuki/Xue, who demonstrates her skills as a former assassin to work her maid duties. However, her clumsy nature gets in her way. The PV expertly shows the gap between her cool demeanor and cute appearance. Aside from Yuki, the trailer features Hitoyoshi, Riko, and Agemochitaro.

Cast, staff, and the plot of You Are Ms. Servant anime

Hitoyoshi and Riko (Image via Felix Film)

The rom-com anime stars Toshiki Kumagai as the main hero, Hitoyoshi Yokoya, and Reina Ueda as Yuki/Xue. Other cast members include Konomi Inagaki as Naka Hikage, Hikaru Iida as Riko Yokoya, Eriko Matsui as Agemochitaro, and Lynn as Grace.

Ayumu Watanabe directs the anime at Felix Film, with Deko Akao supervising the scripts. Masahiro Tokuda is credited as the music composer, while Tomoyasu Kurashima is in charge of the character designs.

Based on Shotan's manga, You Are Ms. Servant anime is an action romance-comedy, that revolves around a high school student, Hitoyoshi Yokoya, and a former assassin, Yuki, who arrives at Hitoyoshi's doorsteps to work as his maid.

