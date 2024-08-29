I Parry Everything anime's English dub reveals cast and more ahead of premiere on HIDIVE

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 saw HIDIVE reveal the official cast and staff for their English dub of the smash-hit Summer 2024 I Parry Everything anime series ahead of the dub’s premiere today, Thursday, August 29. The dub is currently available to stream on the HIDIVE platform currently, and is one of five total series on the platform set to receive English dubs.

The I Parry Everything anime’s English dub notably has a much more expansive cast than most others, even having an “additional voices” section which is a rarity among English dub casts. Likewise, this suggests that fans are getting the full cast list for each and every character present in the season, including background characters played by those credited as “additional voices.”

I Parry Everything anime’s English dub unveils massive cast list ahead of Thursday premiere on HIDIVE

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned above, the I Parry Everything anime’s English dub cast list is an exceptionally expansive one, suggesting that it covers all voices fans will hear in the season. Those credited with actual character names include:

Sean Patrick Judge as Noor

Annie Wild as Lynne

Adam Noble as Carew

Brittney Karbowski as Child Noor

John Gremillion as Dandalg

Kyle Colby Jones as Darken

Jay Hickman as Deridas III

Joe Daniels as Gilbert

Cyrus Rodas as Goblin Emperor

Alyssa Marek as Guild Receptionist

Elissa Cuellar as Ines

Luis Galindo as King Clays

Rob Mungle as Master

Natalie Rial as Mianne

Matthew David Rudd as Noor's Dad

Allison Sumrall as Noor's Mom / Stella

John Swasey as Oken

Houston Hayes as Rein

Blake Weir as Sain

Jack Stansbury as Sig

Nathan Wilson as Young Man Noor

Additional voices credited include Adam Noble, Alyssa Marek, Blake Weir, Brittany Karbowski, Cyrus Roads, Elissa Cuellar, Jack Stansbury, Jay Hickman, Joe Daniels, John Gremillion, John Swasy, Kyle Colby Jones, Matthew David Rudd, Natalie Rial, Nathan Wilson, and Shannon Reed. The English dub is being directed by Kyle Colby Jones, who is also writing the English script alongside Marta Bechtol.

Expand Tweet

Dai Fukuyama is directing the original anime series at OLM studios, with Shigeru Murakoshi in charge of the series scripts. Chikako Noma is designing the characters, while Tatsuhiko Saiki is composing the anime’s music. The opening theme song is titled “AMBITION” and performed by Maika Sakuragi, while the ending theme “No Gifted” is performed by select members of the Utahime Dream All Stars.

The I Parry Everything anime began airing on Friday, July 5, 2024, and serves as the television anime adaptation of author Nabehsiki and illustrator Kawaguchi’s original light novels of the same name. The series formally began as a web novel by Nabeshiki, which began in October 2019 and is still ongoing today. The light novels then began in September 2020 and are also still ongoing, as is a manga adaptation from KRSG which also began in September 2020.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback