I Parry Everything anime's English dub reveals cast and more ahead of premiere on HIDIVE

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 saw HIDIVE reveal the official cast and staff for their English dub of the smash-hit Summer 2024 I Parry Everything anime series ahead of the dub’s premiere today, Thursday, August 29. The dub is currently available to stream on the HIDIVE platform currently, and is one of five total series on the platform set to receive English dubs.
The I Parry Everything anime’s English dub notably has a much more expansive cast than most others, even having an “additional voices” section which is a rarity among English dub casts. Likewise, this suggests that fans are getting the full cast list for each and every character present in the season, including background characters played by those credited as “additional voices.”
I Parry Everything anime’s English dub unveils massive cast list ahead of Thursday premiere on HIDIVE
As mentioned above, the I Parry Everything anime’s English dub cast list is an exceptionally expansive one, suggesting that it covers all voices fans will hear in the season. Those credited with actual character names include:
- Sean Patrick Judge as Noor
- Annie Wild as Lynne
- Adam Noble as Carew
- Brittney Karbowski as Child Noor
- John Gremillion as Dandalg
- Kyle Colby Jones as Darken
- Jay Hickman as Deridas III
- Joe Daniels as Gilbert
- Cyrus Rodas as Goblin Emperor
- Alyssa Marek as Guild Receptionist
- Elissa Cuellar as Ines
- Luis Galindo as King Clays
- Rob Mungle as Master
- Natalie Rial as Mianne
- Matthew David Rudd as Noor's Dad
- Allison Sumrall as Noor's Mom / Stella
- John Swasey as Oken
- Houston Hayes as Rein
- Blake Weir as Sain
- Jack Stansbury as Sig
- Nathan Wilson as Young Man Noor
Additional voices credited include Adam Noble, Alyssa Marek, Blake Weir, Brittany Karbowski, Cyrus Roads, Elissa Cuellar, Jack Stansbury, Jay Hickman, Joe Daniels, John Gremillion, John Swasy, Kyle Colby Jones, Matthew David Rudd, Natalie Rial, Nathan Wilson, and Shannon Reed. The English dub is being directed by Kyle Colby Jones, who is also writing the English script alongside Marta Bechtol.
Dai Fukuyama is directing the original anime series at OLM studios, with Shigeru Murakoshi in charge of the series scripts. Chikako Noma is designing the characters, while Tatsuhiko Saiki is composing the anime’s music. The opening theme song is titled “AMBITION” and performed by Maika Sakuragi, while the ending theme “No Gifted” is performed by select members of the Utahime Dream All Stars.
The I Parry Everything anime began airing on Friday, July 5, 2024, and serves as the television anime adaptation of author Nabehsiki and illustrator Kawaguchi’s original light novels of the same name. The series formally began as a web novel by Nabeshiki, which began in October 2019 and is still ongoing today. The light novels then began in September 2020 and are also still ongoing, as is a manga adaptation from KRSG which also began in September 2020.
