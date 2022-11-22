Kaiji anime announces English dub cast, release date and time, and more

HIDIVE, an anime-centric streaming service, revealed the English cast as well as the release date and time for its previously announced English dub of the Kaiji anime series on Monday afternoon. The dub, which will be released roughly 15 years after the original anime premiere’s release, was one of the more shocking announcements to come from Summer 2022’s conventions.

The Kaiji dub is coming, though, satisfying the series' fanatical audience at long last. While the dub is new, the original English-subtitled version has been available for years on streaming services.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news surrounding the Kaiji dub.

The Kaiji dub will premiere at the end of November 2022, marking the series' first new anime release in 11 years

The latest

HIDIVE🔜AnimeNYC @HIDIVEofficial When is the new Kaiji dub dropping? We have an answer! Read more: loom.ly/fxes-aE When is the new Kaiji dub dropping? We have an answer! Read more: loom.ly/fxes-aE https://t.co/fePbxMQ1MZ

As mentioned above, anime-centric streaming service HIDIVE has finally announced the cast list and release date and time for its English dub of the Kaiji anime series. Furthermore, with this latest news not naming any other streaming services hosting the series’ dub, HIDIVE seems to be the only place to catch this exciting release.

HIDIVE will debut the series on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 12 PM Eastern Standard Time. The English dub will also premiere with 9 episodes, which will take viewers straight through the series’ first major arc, a fantastic move by HIDIVE, to generate immediate interest in the series.

The English cast list includes the following:

Jeremy Gee as Ito Kaiji

David Wald as Narrator

Dave Harbold as Mr. Tonegawa

David Matranga as Endo

Marty Fleck as Hyodo

Tyler Galindo as Furuhata

Sean Patrick Judge as Ando

Gabriel Regojo as Funai

Scott Gibbs as Kitami

Chris Hutchinson as Okabayashi

John Swasey as Ishida

Bobby Haworth as Hyena

Matthew Rudd as Takada

Jay Hickman as Sakai

Kyle Colby Jones as Zawa Voice

Ty Mahany as MIB Kawasaki

John Gremillion as MIB Ogino

Additional voices are also currently said to include:

Mark Mendelsohn

Shannon Reed

Camryn Nunley

Shane Finemore

James Marlor

Patrick Marrero

Chris Hutchinson

Blake Weird

Johnny Knight

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the English dub and co-writing the script with Marta Bechtol. Jonathan Rodriguez and Matt Wittmeyer are credited as sound engineers, with Brent Marshall being in charge of mix and sound design.

The Kaiji anime series follows its eponymous protagonist, a social misfit who is also a deadbeat gambler. When his friend defaults on the debt for which he cosigned, he must repay the Yakuza with millions of yen. Thus, he’s taken to a mysterious casino ship where he can win his life back by gambling with other passengers, or potentially lose their freedom, or worse.

Keep reading SportsKeeda for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news.

Poll : 0 votes