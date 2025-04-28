Dandadan chapter 192: Seiko and others forget Momo as the Kito family returns

Heading into Dandadan chapter 192, fans expected focus to stick with Momo and Seiko Ayase as their group of allies headed to Izumo Grand Shrine in search of the uchide no kozuchi. Officially released in Japan on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the installment did indeed stick with Momo and Seiko’s group. However, rather than seeing them arrive at Izumo Grand Shrine, the issue instead further stressed Momo’s situation as some old enemies reappeared.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 192 likewise continues this shift in focus which began in the previous issue, signified by the full conclusion of plotlines surrounding Ken “Okarun” Takakura and co’s fights. This also included what seemed to be the apparent end of Mika Adachi’s work with the Orchestrator following her mistakenly targeting Takeshi Murakami.

Dandadan chapter 192 confirms Jin “Jiji” Enjoji as the only one who still remembers Momo

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dandadan chapter 192 picked up immediately where the previous focus on Seiko and Momo Ayase’s group left off. As Momo says she may end up like the pygmies, Jin “Jiji” Enjoji asks Vamola if she can still see Momo, who is on her shoulder. However, Vamola not only can’t see Momo, but has no concept of who or what Jiji is referring to. Jiji then tries to tell Seiko that Momo’s curse is getting worse, but she also has no memory of her granddaughter.

Ad

Jiji tried jogging Seiko’s memory to remind her of why they’re travelling in the first place, when Unji Zuma’s friend reveals that his vision has almost completely faded. He also confirms that Daiki Hakono can’t walk anymore, with Seiko telling Vamola to hold Zuma’s hand and guide him. Jiji then tells Momo to get off Vamola and go with him, theorizing that he can sense her better than the others due to his strong spiritual power.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 192 sees Jiji promise not to forget about Momo, while focus shifts to Daiki. Zuma’s friend, called Raiya here by Daiki, tells him to just be patient, which prompts him to ask Raiya why he’s helping him. Daiki recounts their hostile first meeting, which Raiya explains to be a result of thinking he was responsible for Zuma’s situation. Daiki asks why he’d go so far for Zuma, to which he says he was bullied a while back and Zuma came to his rescue.

Ad

Unji Zuma's backstory is finally expanded on in Dandadan chapter 192 (Image via Shueisha)

He clarifies that while he was much angrier back then, he was kind to his friends and never left anyone behind. Furthermore, those who gathered around Zuma all had problems in school. The flashback’s focus then shifted to a girl who was seemingly trying to take her own life with pills. Zuma and Raiya found her, each watching over her and trying to convince her not to hurt herself.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 192 saw her counter that there was no point in living since she can’t do things that are normal for others. She explained that her parents just gave up on her and saw her as an embarrassment, saying life was no fun at all as she began sobbing. Zuma apologized and said he had no idea how to help her, but that her presence was fun for them. He told her that her ability to join right in and make everyone laugh is something he can’t do.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Likewise, he asked her to just come to them when she got sad and not try and hurt herself anymore, which clearly left an impression on Raiya. In the present, Raiya said that the world moves too fast and that they can’t keep up. He adds that they just wanted to be forgiven and have someone tell them they’re okay. He implies that Zumam became that person for them, saving them all and that they need him and would do anything for him likewise.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 192 then shifted focus to another area of the airport, where it was revealed that a bus transporting prisoners was attacked. The escapees were revealed to be members of the Kito family from Jiji’s past. One of the Kitos then grabbed matriarch Naki’s attention, pointing out that they saw Jiji. While they didn’t see Momo, they knew she was nearby since they tracked her here. The chapter ended with Naki saying she was “looking forward to this.”

Ad

In summation

Jiji will likely prove instrumental in defeating the Kito clan once again following their return in Dandadan chapter 192 (Image via Science SARU)

Chapter 192 essentially confirms that Momo and co’s antagonists at the Izumo Grand Shrine will be the returning Kito family members. However, their coming conflict seems to be a race against time given the rate at which Momo and co’s curses are worsening. Fans can expect to see this unexpected rematch begin in the coming weeks.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More