Dandadan chapter 191: Momo's condition worsens as Adachi is attacked by the Orchestrator

Following Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata’s victory in the previous issue, Dandadan chapter 191 was expected to shift its primary focus to Momo Ayase and her group. Officially released on Monday, April 21, 2025, the installment instead focused primarily on Miss Adachi, but did still check in with Momo and Okarun’s respective groups.

This approach from Dandadan chapter 191 was somewhat unexpected, as Okarun and Kinta’s victory suggested that Momo and co’s efforts would be the next major focus. This presumption was further supported by the fact that the previous issue focused on nothing but Okarun and Kinta’s victory over their enemies.

Dandadan chapter 191 sees the Orchestrator apparently cut ties with Adachi

Dandadan chapter 191 opened up with Miss Adachi texting the Orchestrator that she had acquired a new power. After they set a pickup point, Adachi went there and met what at first appeared to be the Orchestrator. However, the person she was meeting with instead had an alien- or possessed-like appearance, saying nothing to Adachi. Someone who was presumably the Orchestrator then called Adachi, with her phone not providing any Caller ID.

After answering, the Orchestrator told Adachi that she had been working hard, revealing her full name as Mika Adachi. She then revealed she had a power, but the Orchestrator revealed to her that Takeshi Murakami was a power collector just like her. Adachi tried rejecting this in shock, prompting the Orchestrator to confirm that he never identified Murakami as a target, and that all targets came from him.

Dandadan chapter 191 saw Adachi say she went after him because she could see there was something different about him, which she suspected to be his powers. She promised not to act on her own next time, but the Orchestrator then clarified that she actually did nothing here. He claimed that “the Lord of the Flies-powered person” defeated Murakami and she picked up the scraps, confirming that the Orchestrator knew of Kouki Yukishiro’s new power.

Dandadan chapter 191 confirms that the Orchestrator is already aware of Kouki Yukishiro's new power (Image via Shueisha)

The Orchestrator then told Adachi that she was “disqualified,” asking her to give the man in front of her the kozuka knife containing Murakami’s powers, and her own powers. Adachi tried pleading with the Orchestrator, but he refused, saying this task was beyond her. He explained that a person must surrender from the bottom of their heart in order to take away their abilities. He also added that nothing was stronger or more difficult to understand than the human heart.

Dandadan chapter 191 saw the Orchestrator add that “a person with a marvelous power would have an id cosmos which does not fear even death.” While his meaning is unclear, a picture of Momo Ayase appeared as he said this, seemingly confirming her to be his primary target. The Orchestrator furthered that to defeat such a person, one must attack the people around them such as relatives and friends.

He furthered that the kindhearted Adachi could never be so cruel, but she tried to argue against this, saying she needed to help her mother. This prompted the man in front of her to begin attacking her, demanding she accept her defeat. However, Adachi only thought of her sick mother, when suddenly the man attacking her was kicked down. This was revealed to be Masamichi Bega, whose arrival prompted the man attacking Adachi to use the Fairy-Tale Card.

Dandadan chapter 191 saw Bega recognize the ability, while the man recognized that the card’s abilities wouldn’t work against him. The man instead used his powers on Adachi, prompting her to attack Bega. He quickly restrained her, which seemingly brought her senses back as she cried out in pain. However, the man attacking her had already fled. Focus then shifted to a train station, where Momo’s group seemed to be splitting off from Seiko Ayase.

Seiko told Manjiro that he was in charge, while he pleaded with her to take care of herself and her injuries. Momo was then seen shouting to Vamola, who didn’t acknowledge her despite her being on Vamola’s shoulder. Jiji did notice Momo, prompting her to suspect that her curse was progressing and she may soon end up invisible and unremembered like the pygmies. The issue ended with Kouki, Aira Shiratori, and Rin Sawaki reuniting with Ken "Okarun" Takakura and Kinta Sakata.

Final thoughts

Dandadan chapter 191 teases Momo running out of time before her curse fully takes hold (Image via Science SARU)

While Dandadan chapter 191 didn’t quite go the direction fans expected, it did wrap up all major current loose ends from Okarun and co’s fights at school. Likewise, the focus on Momo’s group all but confirms the next issue will focus on them as fans expected chapter 191 to. In turn, it’s expected that chapter 192 will mark the start of a new mini-arc within the current larger arc focused on the Orchestrator.

