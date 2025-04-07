Dandadan chapter 189: Okarun and Kinta's gear takes a new form as Hase turns on his ally

Given the apparent flashback setup at the end of the last issue, Dandadan chapter 189 was expected to continue focusing on the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur’s origins. Officially released on Monday, April 7, 2025, the installment instead gave brief focus to her backstory via mixing it in with the continuation of Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata’s fight against her and Hase.

Likewise, Dandadan chapter 189 saw the pair try a new approach after realizing their previous strategy wasn’t being quite as effective as they had hoped. The installment also saw Hase make his goals and priorities crystal clear by nature of turning on the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur in the midst of battle.

Dandadan chapter 189 drives home Hase’s single-minded focus on getting revenge on Okarun

Dandadan chapter 189 began with a continued focus on the present as the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur knocked Okarun back and charged at him for a follow up attack. As she did so, visions of her past continued to play out, first being her kissing her presumed husband. Focus then shifted to her seemingly crying and reaching out to someone or something while being attacked by several monsters, one of whom is injuring her left eye.

Okarun manages to withstand her follow up attack before using his jet boosters to ram himself into her, forcing her to open her suit’s helmet and bite him. This created an opening for her, but he closed it once again by attacking with his pile bunkers. Okarun was then shocked to see that it wasn’t “the octopus,” presumably Hastur, inside the suit, but a girl. She then closed her helmet back up and attacked him once more, damaging his arm severely.

More importantly, Dandadan chapter 189 saw Okarun touch his nanoskin armor here, which began affecting it likewise given how nanoskin operates. The Jet Booster Exosuit Kur then seemingly activated a function which increased her speed, prompting her to hit Okarun with a kick that both destroyed his armor and sent him flying. Simultaneously, Hase sent Kinta flying in the same direction with an attack.

Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur's partnership begins breaking down in Dandadan chapter 189 (Image via Shueisha)

Hase then let his anger get the best of him, stepping in front of the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur and claiming Okarun for himself once again. He added that if she interfered with him once more he’d have to kill her, beginning to attack her after saying so. He eventually slammed her into the ground via a massive kick boosted by his powers, continuing to pummel her again and again despite her not fighting back.

Meanwhile, Dandadan chapter 189 saw Okarun explain what happened to Kinta, prompting Kinta to say they had to merge now. He said they’d become stronger, while Okarun tried to remind him that they aren’t robots. In an apparent Bleach reference, Kinta first said they were robots before clarifying that “the robot is [him],” as the nanoskin began combining and Kinta got into position to merge with Okarun.

As Kinta envisioned this, the nanoskin responded in kind, essentially resulting in Okarun getting the same armor and equipment he had, now with the Great Kinta on his shoulders. Okarun pointed this out, prompting Kinta to blame Okarun’s creative powers and call this design lame. Kinta then explained that while he controls the Great Kinta better than anyone else, he needs Okarun’s combat experience and reflexes if they want to win.

Dandadan chapter 189 saw Hase deliver the final blow on the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur for now, sending her flying as he warned her to stay out of his way. Okarun and Kinta tried attacking Hase while he was distracted, but they missed as Hase asked Okarun if he thought this was a joke. As Hase moved to counterattack, they used their jetpack to force him to abandon his attack, pressing their advantage likewise.

Hase then demanded that Okarun use his powers, clearly not realizing that he no longer could. He attacked them as he said this, clearly regaining the advantage. Okarun pointed out that merging made them heavier, making it harder to move and resulting in the gear getting damaged. The issue ended with Kinta shocked to hear Okarun declare that merging has, in fact, made them weaker than they were before.

Final thoughts

Kinta may have set himself and Okarun up for failure in Dandadan chapter 189 (Image via Shueisha)

While Dandadan chapter 189 didn’t quite go as fans expected, it does set the stage for the rest of this fight. It’s likely that the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur’s origins will be revealed slowly as the ongoing fight continues, likely pairing with her having a change of heart and going against Hase. Once she officially changes sides, fans can likely count on the fight being interrupted after for a full focus on her origins before returning to the present for the grand finale.

