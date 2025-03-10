Dandadan chapter 185: Rin and Aira save Kouki, who confirms Murakami as their enemy

With Rin Sawaki returning to action in the previous issue, Dandadan chapter 185 was expected to see her work with Aira Shiratori to first find and rescue Kouki Yukishiro. Officially released on Monday, March 10, 2025, the issue did indeed see Kouki return to the action thanks to Rin and Aira’s admirable efforts.

Ad

Excitingly, Dandadan chapter 185 also saw her identify her blackmailer and the trio’s current enemy as Murakami, one of the staff members at the trio’s high school. However, this reveal also came with confirmation that the group of girls was in major trouble as the threat their enemies posed intensified greatly.

Dandadan chapter 185 sees Kouki and co cornered as their enemies grow larger and the gym becomes smaller

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dandadan chapter 185 begins with Rin Sawaki continuing to use her Onbusuman yokai powers to manipulate gravity, sending the severed-head dribblers flying up into the sky. Aira Shiratori asks her if she can make her attacks broaden, which she says is impossible as far as she can tell given her powers’ fixed range of effectiveness. Mai Kawabanga chimes in to explain that Rin’s “ability to deliver a song is undeveloped.”

She adds that if Rin doesn’t improve her idol power, then neither her power’s range, nor her outfits will “become amazing.” Rin expresses a desire to at least get a new outfit as soon as possible, while Aira tries to find Kouki Yukishiro. Mai is able to see Kouki’s floating head, which is being almost fully encased by the pygmies in their attempt to protect it. However, neither Rin or Aira can see her, forcing the former to relinquish her powers temporarily so Mai can save Kouki.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 185 sees Rin detransform and stay behind Aira while Rin flies over to Kouki’s head. The pair start running from the dribblers as Mai tells the pygmies to come with her so they can help Kouki. They latch onto her as she starts flying towards the hoop, eventually forming a body underneath her which dribbles Kouki’s head. Several of the dribblers go to block Mai and the pygmies as they try to get Kouki’s head to go up through the bottom of the hoop’s net.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the pygmies are able to sneak Kouki’s head behind the defenders, sending it up through the bottom of the hoop and restoring Kouki’s body. Aira immediately retrieves Kouki while asking Rin to resume usage of her powers. Kouki thrashes at first, but calms down once she realizes it’s Aira who has her. She then reveals staff member Murakami as her blackmailer, explaining that he scoured female students’ social media to identify who could be extorted.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 185 saw Kouki explain that he did so in order to get photos of them in their underwear. She likewise theorizes that there may be other girls given knives by him as a result. As Rin transforms back into her idol state, Aira says they just need to find Murakami in the gym and defeat him. However, Rin points out that the severed-head dribblers have grown significantly in size, and that the walls of the gym are starting to close in.

Ad

Simultaneously, the effective range of Rin’s powers is shown to be shrinking, with Mai saying she has five more minutes in her at best. Aira begins to worry about needing to fight and protect her allies at the same time, asking Kouki to use the pygmies to find where Murakami is. However, the issue ends by revealing that he’s not in the gym, and is instead working out on an exercise bike somewhere else while watching a livestream of events in the gym.

Ad

In summation

Aira Shiratori proves herself pivotal in Kouki's rescue in Dandadan chapter 185 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 185 officially confirms Murakami as the person behind Kouki Yukishiro’s blackmail. While this would seemingly also confirm him as the Orchestrator, there’s likely more to the story which fans have yet to learn. At the very least, however, it is confirmed that he’s the one who forced Kouki to target Momo Ayase and gave her powers via the kozuka knives. Fans can expect to learn more about his role and involvement over the next few installments.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback