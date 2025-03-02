Dandadan’s Orchestrator may have a hand in Aira, Zuma, and others’ tragic origins

Not too long ago, Dandadan introduced one of its most intriguing characters— Sanjome or Count Saint-Germain. Posing as a teacher at Kami High, the only major information known about him is his deep interest in the supernatural, and desire to acquire the Dandadan. Apart from that, his character has remained shrouded in mystery, as even characters in the story can't recall him,

Given the recent series of events, Count Saint-Germain was being called "the Orchestrator". This is due to other students at Kami High suddenly developing strange powers and being asked to fulfill missions. Now, considering the Orchestrator's nature and his manner of doing things, there is a theory surfacing that he had a hand in the tragic origins of Aira, Zuma, and others.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Dandadan: Origins of Aira, Zuma, and others may have been influenced by the Orchestrator

Sanjome (Image via Shueisha)

Nearly every instance of spiritual guardianship in Dandadan has been associated with a child being harmed. They either pass away or come close to it. So this would indicate a pattern and someone possibly staging it with intent. As seen in the series, a recently surfacing theory links the occurrences to a guardian spirit being formed when a child is harmed.

There seem be quite prominent instances of this— Acrobat Silky lost her child, and the darkness of it all turned her into a Cursed Spirit, her maternal instinct allowing her to give her powers to Aira. Next, the Evil Eye was a child sacrificed to the Tsuchinoko, who returned as a spirit. Again, Zuma's brother passed away young, and became his power source.

Rin’s childhood friend, Kowabunga, became a cursed spirit, and later a guardian spirit for her after an untimely demise. Even Turbo Granny is tied to young women (mostly children) who lost their lives in terrible circumstances that pooled into a new, protective power. Lastly, even Vamola is the last surviving child of her race. All in all, this seems to further the point that it is a pattern.

Jet Booster Exosuit Kur and Hase (Image via Shueisha)

Now, the theory goes on to cite the scientific method and basic pattern recognition, which establishes this is the most probable way to gain a Guardian Spirit. Hence, this is could be what piqued Sanjome's interest, or something he likely created or even experienced himself. But then again, information about Sanjome has yet to be revealed, so this is further speculation.

Finally, the hypothesis ends by stating that a villain might have recognized this pattern. Upon doing so, they sought to recreate it. This very villain could most probably be Sanjome himself. After all, the signs all point to Sanjome being the Orchestrator, harbouring malicious intent to gain the main cast's powers. However, due to it being so out in the open, there has to be a catch.

Moreover, the lack of a detailed origin story for either Momo or Okarun is intriguing. One of them may hold the key to finding out the truth about the Orchestrator. Hypothetically, the Orchestrator likely manipulated their paths as well, totally aware of the power they would awaken and come to possess. It could even have been necessary for the ultimate search for the Dandadan.

Final thoughts

Momo and Okarun (Image via Science Saru)

In conclusion, the speculation surrounding Sanjome, or Count Saint-Germain, as the Orchestrator, puts forth a compelling case for his hand in the tragic origins of Dandadan's key names. The recurring pattern of guardian spirits forming from the suffering or loss of children suggests a deeper, possibly orchestrated design.

If Sanjome really is the mastermind, his motivations remain unclear— power, knowledge, or something more sinister.

However, speculation is born due to the lack of confirmed information, and there are unforseen twists ahead. Again, the absence of a detailed backstory for protagonists Momo and Okarun poses more questions about their possible connection to all this.

If the theory holds true, either or both their pasts might just unravel the truth about the Orchestrator, and what he is after. Until then, fans can only theorize about Sanjome's truth and his ties to Dandadan's odd world.

