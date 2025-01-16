Dandadan's Count Saint-Germain and Sanjome may not be one and the same

Dandadan introduced a few arcs ago the character of Count Saint-Germain, who seems to be a collector of supernatural objects, and a rather mysterious figure in the grand scheme of things in the series. There has been an assumption that this man is going to be a major antagonist for the main cast, although a recent theory suggests that he could be two individuals sharing one body.

Count Saint-Germain works in the cast's school as a teacher named Sanjome, which has prompted some Dandadan fans to believe that he could have two different personalities. This would mean that each personality has a different set of goals, which could, theoretically, explain some inconsistencies regarding his characterization and the events that have transpired in recent arcs.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining the Dandadan fan theory that Count Saint-Germain and Sanjome might not be the same person

Sanjome chasing Okarun in chapter 169 of the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The theory starts by stating that Count Saint-Germain makes his debut in the series with the Serpo saying that he is there with Kur, highlighting a connection with outer space (heaven), and his introduction of Sanjome is coming out of a sculpture known as the Gates of Hell. This could highlight that this character has a double personality, that connects him to both the supernatural and the sci-fi elements of the series, creating a quite fitting main antagonist.

Moreover, the few times that Count Saint-Germain has spoken in the manga have been in a clear manner, while Sanjome tends to be difficult to understand, which was shown when engaging with Momo Ayase's party. Sanjome even uses a lot of juvenile terms that could suggest another personality, although it could also be his way of blending in in the school setting.

There is also that in chapter 169 of the manga, Sanjome has a conversation with Okarun, where the former rambles and mentions something about noise canceling, which is when a waveform is hit with its opposite waveform. Some people have interpreted this as the inner struggle he goes through with Count Saint-Germain, although that could be considered a stretch.

More about this theory

Count Saint-Germain in action (Image via Shueisha)

The biggest issue in proving this theory is that the Dandadan manga, in chapter 161, has probably already debunked this by having Fairy Tale explain that it was Count Saint-Germain who freed him from the cursed box. This is complemented by a flashback where Sanjome is seen as the one responsible for releasing the entity, which points out how they are the same person.

However, Count Saint-Germain also seems to be aware of the agreement to release Fairy Tale, but doesn't know who that entity is, which could suggest that the character has some memory issues. It could be a situation of the two characters sharing a body but not being totally aware of what the other is doing when he takes control.

It is also worth pointing out that Unji Zuma and other civilians have been given powers by a strange figure, with everything pointing at Saint-Germain as the one responsible. The manga confirms that Turbo Granny is already familiar with the man, calling him "Hyper Geezer", so the idea is quite clear that the individual is hiding something.

Final thoughts

Count Saint-Germain is, by far, the most mysterious character in Dandadan, and could be a big question regarding who and what he is. However, the idea of him and Sanjome being two different people could be a massive twist in the series as a whole.

