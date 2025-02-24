Dandadan chapter 183: Okarun, Aira, and Kinta's fights begin as new strange powers debut

As the first issue back from a long break period, Dandadan chapter 183 was expected to focus primarily on Ken “Okarun” Takakura’s group of allies saving Kouki Yukishiro and Rin Sawaki. Officially released on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 in Japan, the installment did indeed focus on setting up Okarun and co’s coming fight against unknown, powerful enemies.

Ad

However, Dandadan chapter 183 suggests that they may have arrived too late, with Rin being shown as already under the effect of whatever enemy abilities are at play here. Chapter 183 also sees the group split up, with each sect having their own incredibly tough enemies to face based on what’s seen in the issue.

Dandadan chapter 183 sees Aira split off from Okarun and Kinta, each getting their own enemies to face

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dandadan chapter 183 opens up with Ken “Okarun” Takakura, Aira Shiratori, and Kinta Sakata arriving at their school. Kinta reveals that the video transmission from Kouki Yukisiro’s hair ornament cut out as soon as she entered the gym. Aira tells her allies to stay back for now, pointing out that Okarun has no powers when he protests. As Aira enters the school, Okarun and Kinta are hit with a massive attack that sends them flying.

Ad

After they recover, their assailants are shown to be Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur. Okarun will presumably fight the former in coming issues, while Kinta figures out how to handle the latter. Focus then shifts to Aira, who has made her way to the gym but is met with a startling site. She sees several dozen decapitated bodies standing before her, their heads floating high above them in the air and filling the space of the room.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 183 shows the heads to be wrinkled and old, almost in pain as well. Some also look very similar to each other. As Aira questions what she’s seeing, a scoreboard is shown with a timer reading infinity. The score appears to be 3,330 to 00, but this could also be read as 330,000. This likely has some sort of clue in it to Aira’s current situation, as this panel is immediately followed by one of the heads blowing a whistle.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The bodies spring into action with this, jumping up to grab a head and launching it at Aira when they land. These attacks are shown to be incredibly strong, but Aira thankfully dodges them and gets some good attacks of her own in on the bodies. Shockingly, they start to disintegrate but suddenly fully heal themselves. Aira recognizes this as similar to Kouki’s powers, realizing that she can’t win until she finds and defeats the power holder.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 183 sees Aira take evasive maneuvers here, wondering where both Kouki and Rin could be. As she says this, she sees the disembodied and seemingly unconscious head of Rin floating nearby. The spirit of Mai Kawabanga can be seen floating and crying next to her, with a shocked Aira calling out to Rin as the issue ends.

In summation

Aira Shiratori may need to save herself and Okarun/Kinta in the coming weeks of the series (Image via Science SARU)

Chapter 183 is, overall, an incredibly exciting return for the series which all but begins the fights fans can expect the story to primarily focus on in the foreseeable future. With this in mind, fans will likely see the highly anticipated matchup of Okarun versus Hase play out first, followed by the quick resolution of Kinta’s fight before focus returns to Aira.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback