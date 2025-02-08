Okarun and co's new enemy in Dandadan may not be Hase, but his yokai

Dandadan recently introduced a new character in the main cast's school named Hase, who ended up antagonizing Okarun and forming a small rivalry. While most fans assumed that this new character was going to be a one-off situation for the protagonist to deal with, Hase received a yokai and now seems set for a confrontation with his new rival.

Moreover, it makes sense that Hase would be Okarun's upcoming enemy because the recent Dandadan chapters already established the former's animosity toward the latter, but his yokai could be the one doing most of the fighting. This could be through possessing Hase's body or fighting on its own, which is something that could be quite interesting to see in terms of development and based on myths.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Trending

Explaining how Hase and his yokai could act in the upcoming Dandadan chapters

Count Saint-Germain could be involved regarding Hase's new powers (Image via Shueisha).

The most recent chapters of the manga had Okarun doing school activities without his powers, highlighting the physical growth he has had throughout the series even without Turbo Granny's help, which led to a small confrontation with a fellow student named Hase. As mentioned earlier, most fans assumed that this character, based on his initial role and design, was going to be a one-off but has now been given powers and a yokai to attack the protagonist.

The yokai in question is called Jumping Crone, which Count Saint-Germain already used during the Danmanra arc, hence why a lot of fans assume he was the one who gave Hase his powers. Be that as it may, this yokai is usually associated in Japanese myths with being a caregiver and guiding lost kids, which doesn't fit the creature's imposing and disturbing look in the manga.

However, there are examples of yokai in the series, such as Acrobatic Silky, who have proven to be more than meets the eye, and the Jumping Crone could be no different. Moreover, when considering its origin of guiding lost kids, this could be a way to redeem Hase, whose behavior as a bully highlights an inferiority complex and a bizarre need to hurt others.

The possible role of Hase in the series

Okarun is very likely to face Hase in the coming chapters (Image via Science SARU).

A common conception that most Dandadan fans have regarding Hase is that he is going to join the cast because that has been the norm in the series with every teenager who has gained powers thus far. That would make a lot of sense given the franchise's track record, but there is also the angle that his relationship with Okarun is simply going to be a way for the latter to regain his Turbo Granny powers.

There is a telling sign regarding that, which is Hase's simple and straightforward design, which makes him appear as a background character. That is why people might think that the Jumping Crone is going to be the one doing most of the job in this confrontation, although chapter 180 of the manga intentionally left that cliffhanger wide open.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that Hase's role in Dandadan might be somewhat small but could be pivotal in reigniting Okarun's Turbo Granny powers, but the biggest mystery is how the Jumping Crone is going to operate. It could give both characters a bit more depth while also adding a bit more variety in terms of characterization if Hase doesn't become an ally.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback