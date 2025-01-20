Dandadan chapter 182: Okarun and Momo split up as Kouki is cornered and Seiko has a solution

Dandadan chapter 182 was expected to see the series’ two ongoing storylines collide on a crash course, forcing the characters to prioritize their efforts accordingly. Officially released on Monday, January 20, 2025, the installment did indeed see this collision take place, but not in the exact way fans were expecting it to.

Moreover, Dandadan chapter 182 also shocked readers by actually separating dual protagonists Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Momo Ayase for the series’ upcoming events. The issue also shocked fans with a brief retrospective focus on Count Saint-Germain in its opening scenes, revealing an exciting truth about a fan-favorite tertiary character.

Dandadan chapter 182 reveals a minor villain’s origins as Momo’s return to normal size is finally at hand

Expand Tweet

Trending

Dandadan chapter 182 began with a flashback, seeing a woman wake up in a seemingly barren and desolate place. One of the woman’s eyes is shown to be a crosshair as she awakens, with scars all over her body also being shown. She’s eventually revealed to be on Earth, first evidenced by the warehouse-like structure she finds herself in. After awakening, Count Saint-Germain calls out to her, prompting her to take a defensive stance.

Saint-Germain then asks her if she dropped something, revealing a broken and busted-up version of the Jet Booster Exosuit used by the Kur. In turn, chapter 182 seemingly confirms that this girl is the fan-favorite tertiary antagonist who first appeared in chapter 79. Saint-Germain continues to say that the broken suit won’t work anymore, and that she needs a new one. She asks him what he wants, to which he says he needs help with something.

Dandadan chapter 182 then sees her ask what happens if she says no, to which Saint-Germain says he’ll simply leave and not do anything else. He asks her for an answer, and whether or not she thinks she can survive alone on Earth without her suit. He then asks her if the Earth’s gravity is heavy and if she finds it hard to stand up. The flashback ends with Saint-Germain asking if he should lend her a hand as the two glare at each other.

Aira goes to assist Kouki, while Dandadan chapter 182 sees Jiji try to pack a bag and accompany Momo (Image via Science SARU)

Focus then returns to the present, where the full group of Momo, Okarun, Aira Shiratori, Jin “Jiji” Enjoji, Vamola, Unji Zuma, Daika Hakono, and one of Zuma’s unnamed friends are walking. They’re all doing so in silence, prompting Momo to try and bridge the gap between her school friends and Zuma’s group. The group then arrives at Momo’s house shortly after, where a van is parked and Manjiro is at the house for some reason.

Dandadan chapter 182 sees Seiko come out immediately after, telling Momo and Vamola to get ready to leave. The group asks her what happened to her injuries, but she tells them she’s fine while explaining they’re heading to Shimane to explore a lead on turning Momo back to normal. The entire group tries to come along as well, with Seiko not really caring either way but emphasizing the need to hurry.

Jiji runs home to grab what he needs before returning, while the others all stay behind. Seiko then asks Zuma and co who they are, prompting Momo to explain who they are and what they want. Seiko tells them all to come along also, suspecting that the curse afflicting them is the same one afflicting Momo. Kinta Sakata then arrives on a nanomachine hovercraft, explaining that their plan with Kouki Yukishiro has worked.

Expand Tweet

Dandadan chapter 182 sees him confirm that Rin Sawaki is monitoring the situation while Seiko tries to hurry everyone up. Momo explains the situation and asks to delay the trip, but Seiko says this is impossible. She explains there’s a supermoon tomorrow and that they need to be in Shimane for the hours of the ox on the day of the supermoon. Aira volunteers to stay behind, as does Okarun, who apologizes to Momo.

Thankfully, she forgives him and says she’ll be fine so he should go help their friends. Okarun tells Momo to get to normal and come back before chasing after Aira and Kinta as focus shifts to Rin Sawaki. She has followed Kouki and the teacher who blackmailed her to the gym, and is peering inside to get a look. However, the issue ends on a panel which reveals that someone who is seemingly strong is standing behind Rin without her realizing.

In summation

Okarun and Aira's group will likely get the first focus when the series returns from its break announced in Dandadan chapter 182 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 182 is one of the most plot-advancing chapters the series has had in quite some time, especially for its work on both of the manga’s main storylines thus far. Likewise, fans can expect the series to move incredibly quickly once it returns from a 1-month hiatus on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback