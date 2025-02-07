Turbo Granny's return in Dandadan may go hand-in-hand with Okarun and Momo's first kiss

Dandadan is a battle shonen with a lot of emphasis on the romance between the duo of protagonists, Momo Ayase and Okarun, with the vast majority of fans waiting for the day they get together as a couple. While most people have assumed that is going to happen at the end of the series, there is a recent theory that suggests that could be happening in the near future.

Most manga readers know by now that Momo Ayase has been shrunk because of events in the last few arcs and the Dandadan cast is finding a way to make her go back to her regular size. This theory suggests that the process is going to be a ritual where that requires Momo and Okarun to kiss, with Turbo Granny helping him be back in the spot to make that happen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining how Momo and Okarun's first kiss in Dandadan could be connected to the return of Turbo Granny

Turbo Granny as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU).

There was a point in the manga where Okarun lost his Turbo Granny powers and the latter chose to walk away while Momo Ayase was shrunk, with the main cast now trying to find a cure for the latter. Now there is a theory where these two plot points could merge, with Momo going through a ritual where she could return to her regular size but needs to kiss someone who she has a connection with and spiritual powers.

During the events of chapter 182 of the manga, Okarun separated from Momo to go help Kouki Yukishiro and this could be the moment where he gets his Turbo Granny powers back. Moreover, as this is happening, Momo could be struggling to go through the ritual in the manga's classic comedic style, perhaps rejecting the likes of Jiji and Unji Zuma.

There is also the fact that Jiji might not go through with this out of respect for her and Okarun and Zuma simply don't fancy kissing her, thus paving the way for Okarun to reach the place at the eleventh hour with his powers to go through with the kiss. It would be a fairly dramatic moment but one that could fit with the series' tone and the relationship between the two of them.

Momo, Okarun, and the future of the series

Okarun and Momo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There is no denying that Okarun and Momo's relationship is one of the plot points most Dandadan fans want to see happening, but it is also interesting to see how far author Yukinobu Tatsu is planning to go with that idea. That is if he plans for the story to conclude when their relationship materializes or the different questions, such as everything regarding Count Saint-Germain, would be the new focus.

Be that as it may, both protagonists seem to be in a point of transition at the moment in the manga, with Okarun having lost his powers and Momo having shrunk. But now that both characters have made their feelings known to each other, the final step seems to be a formality as of this writing, with Count Saint-Germain being the biggest mystery.

Final thoughts

As mentioned earlier, it would make sense for the plot points of Okarun's powers and Momo going back to her original size would merge in the Dandadan manga, especially considering their relationship. In that regard, the combination of this, coupled with their first kiss, would be an excellent resolution.

