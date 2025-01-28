Dandadan may finally be giving Momo the power up she needs

Dandadan is a series that draws inspiration from many different sources, including alien theories, Japanese myths, and even Buddhist beliefs. The character of Momo Ayase is one of the prime examples of this approach. There is a running theory that she will get a power-up, which could be connected to the moon and Buddhist lore.

There are some examples of Buddhist lore in Dandadan, such as Kinta's first robot, the entire nature of the Evil Eye and its relation to the Kleshas in Buddhism, the lucky hand gesture, and a few more. When it comes to Momo, she could gain a special power as she returns to her normal size, which could also be connected to her development with her abilities.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining how Momo Ayase could get a power-up in Dandadan

Momo Ayase getting her powers in the anime (Image via Science SARU).

The series has several elements of Buddhist and spiritual lore, such as the nature of the Evil Eye and Okarun's Turbo Granny powers, so the idea of the supermoon boosting Momo Ayase's abilities could be considered. This would be both interesting and logical when considering her characterization in the series.

For those unaware, the supermoon is when it is very close to the world, which is something that could be connected to Momo Ayase's growth in the coming arcs. This is coupled with the information shown in Buddhist lore, evidenced by how the Shakyamuni Buddha was born and became enlightened, thus being a possibility for the character's power-up in the series.

It has been stated that Buddhas are born on full moons, which could be the path for Momo while establishing that her powers are spiritual. There have been theories that she gained alien-based abilities because she wasn't affected by the Awesome Zone of the Serpo, although the series has yet to provide readers with an answer.

Momo Ayase as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU).

There is an argument to be made that Dandadan author Yukinobu Tatsu has been setting up Momo's origin and her return to normal size as two major plot points in the series. That is because the nature of her parents' disappearance and current state of affairs seems to be building toward something significant in the series.

Moreover, it is quite telling that the nature of her powers has yet to be explained, while every other character has received a proper explanation. This, much like the lack of explanation for Okarun's parents, seems like an intentional decision made by the author.

Final thoughts

The idea of Momo Ayase getting a power-up seems long overdue in the series, especially considering that the origin of her abilities and how she lost her parents remain mysteries. Many elements of her character still need to be addressed, and it would also make sense for her to get stronger, considering her status as the protagonist.

