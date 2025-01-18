Count Saint-Germain may finally introduce vampires to Dandadan

Dandadan has been setting up the mystery of who and what Count Saint-Germain is for quite some time in the manga, with people coming up with theories regarding his intentions and how that influences the story. Now there is a new theory that highlights how he could be a vampire, which is something that has already been confirmed to exist in the story, and there is some evidence to prove said theory.

It was already stated in the Dandadan manga that Saint-Germain has been living for quite some time, to the point that Turbo Granny called him "Hyper Geezer," which fits with vampires not aging. Moreover, there is the history of the real Count Saint-Germain, which is actually connected to the idea of vampires and the character's usage of blood in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining why Count Saint-Germain could be a vampire in Dandadan

Count Saint-Germain as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

One of the first ideas that help this theory is that Count Saint-Germain is introduced around the same time as Rin, with that being the period where the existence of vampires was confirmed. This would be the best explanation of why his character has been able to live for so long, to the point that Turbo Granny called him "Hyper Geezer," as mentioned earlier.

Moreover, the real Count Saint-Germain was oftentimes viewed as the prince of Transylvania, which suggests that the author could have taken inspiration from that myth. He also has the ability to absorb other people's powers through blood, which is an obvious nod to the way vampires feed from that fluid, which is something that wouldn't be so weird with the Serpo and yokai lurking around in this series.

Count Saint-Germain, when acting as Sanjome in the main cast's school, has also been seen asking people certain questions and is allowed to do certain things depending on the question, as evidenced when talking with Okarun in recent chapters. There are a lot of myths surrounding vampires involving them asking to enter a house and being unable to access it until the owner grants them permission, so that could be inspired by this.

More details about this theory

Count Saint-Germain as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Another angle that could validate Count Saint-Germain being a vampire in Dandadan is the fact that his character enters the school where Momo Ayase and the rest of the party study and display a rather bizarre vocabulary when being there. This could suggest that he is someone not used to this modern age and would fit with a vampire who has been living for centuries without adapting to the sensibilities of these days.

It is also worth pointing out that the story has made a point of exploring a lot of classic supernatural tropes, and vampires would also make a lot of sense. There is also the fact that him being a vampire, therefore someone who has lived for a long period of time, would fit with his goal of wanting to capture every supernatural item, highlighting that perhaps he turned into one to have the time to get them all.

Final thoughts

The idea of Count Saint-Germain being a vampire in Dandadan would explain a lot of elements of his characterization and also fit with the mythos of the character in real-life history. Moreover, it would make sense given that vampires were already proven to exist in the series.

