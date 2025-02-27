Count Saint-Germain is all but confirmed as the Orchestrator in Dandadan chapter 183

Dandadan chapter 183 returned amidst great eagerness following its hiatus. The previous chapter ends with the main group splitting in two - Seiko, Jiji, Vamola, Momo, and Zuma are headed out to help bring Momo back to her normal size. At the same time, Okarun, Aira, and Kinta rush to their school to rescue Rin and Yukishiro, who are in danger.

As seen in Dandadan chapter 183, Aira, Okarun, and Kinta face threats upon arrival. The pink-haired girl dodges headless bodies while Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur attack Okarun and Kinta. However, the intrigue lies in the second part, which all but confirms Count Saint-Germain as the so-called Orchestrator.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature. All opinions belong to the author.

Dandadan chapter 183 effectively labels Count Saint-Germain as "The Orchestrator"

Jet Booster Exosuit and Hase in Dandadan chapter 183 (Image via Shueisha)

To begin with, Count Saint-Germain has proven to be quite puzzling. Not much is known of him except that he is a collector of the supernatural and has eyes on the Dandadan. He is also believed to be an affiliate of the Kur, presently posing as the deputy head teacher and advisor of the History and Culture Research Club at Kami High under the moniker of Sanjome.

Interestingly, Dandadan chapter 183 seems to nearly establish the Count or Sanjome as the Orchestrator. Such a conclusion can be drawn from what is aiding Hase, i.e., the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur. This looks very similar to (and likely is) the same suit seen in chapter 182. The opening of that chapter showcases the Count striking a deal with an alien girl, which she seemingly accepts.

This is why there are two who attack Okarun and Kinta. Again, if her acceptance was being doubted, the fact that the same suit is involved in the current attack should quell those concerns. This would go on to all but cement Count Saint-Germain or Sanjome as the Orchestrator. Moreover, certain individuals have been suddenly developing Yokai powers since his introduction.

Examples of this are Yukishiro and Hase. They are approached and offered power in exchange for completing a certain mission. In Yukishiro's case, she remembers close to nothing about who made the offer. This will likely be the same for Hase. Again, even Zuma didn't remember who gave him the Cursed Trunk. Elsewhere, Sanjome was shown as someone dabbling in the occult.

Arising doubts and speculation

But this obviousness associated with Count Saint-Germain with being the Orchestrator makes the claim much less obvious. Doubts have arisen about his status as the Orchestrator so far because of how clear it seemed. From the beginning, it was placed as a mystery, and yet the answer was straightforward, which felt like a red herring.

The hint dropped in Dandadan chapter 183 might have just confirmed his true identity, but it also misled readers. Strangely, it creates doubts due to how apparent it is. For all the speculation, Count Saint-Germain might appear once more just to assist Okarun and Kinta in battling Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur.

Final Thoughts

Sanjome (Image via Shueisha)

Dandadan chapter 183 adds yet one more intriguing layer to the ongoing mystery surrounding Count Saint-Germain. While the chapter heavily gestures to him being the Orchestrator, the sheer obviousness of this revelation says otherwise. The recurring theme of characters gaining Yokai powers through unknown means deepens the suspicion, especially given Sanjome's involvement with the supernatural.

However, the prospect of a deliberate misdirection cannot be overlooked. If Saint-Germain were truly the mastermind, his role would be masterfully crafted. In an alternative sense, his potential intervention in Okarun and Kinta's battle could complicate his characterization, blurring the line between ally and adversary. Such uncertainty fuels the story, leaving space for unexpected twists. Ultimately, while chapter 183 hints seem conclusive, Dandadan's storytelling suggests caution.

In essence, what appears straightforward today might unravel into something entirely different in future chapters.

