Dandadan chapter 184: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 184 is set to release on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Okarun and co’s fights already set to begin in the coming installment, fans are expecting an action-packed few weeks focused on him, Aira, and Kinta as they rescue Kouki and Rin.

Ad

Unfortunately, it’s very unlikely that fans will get any verifiable spoiler information on the upcoming installment prior to its official release. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed official release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 184 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.

Dandadan chapter 184 release date and time

Dandadan chapter 184 will likely see Aira identify her true enemy (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 184 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Most overseas readers should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, March 3. A small minority of international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, March 4. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Ad

Trending

Dandadan chapter 184 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Monday, March 3, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Monday, March 3, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Monday, March 3, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Monday, March 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, March 3, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, March 3, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to read Dandadan chapter 184

Okarun's powerlessness may cause major issues in Dandadan chapter 184 (Image via Science SARU)

Fans can read chapter 184 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. However, each of these platforms offer only the first and latest three chapters in the series for reading. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 183 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan chapter 1833 began with Okarun, Aira, and Kinta arriving at the school, with Kinta revealing Kouki’s hair ornament wasn’t giving him a video feed anymore. Aira entered while urging Okarun to stay behind since he was powerless, but he and Kinta were attacked anyway as she entered. The dust settled and revealed their attackers to be Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur, with Okarun presumably fighting the former and Kinta the latter.

Ad

Aira, meanwhile, made her way to the gym. It was filled with decapitated human bodies, the heads of which were floating up in the air. A nearby scoreboard suggested there were hundreds of enemies here who wouldn’t stop attacking until they were defeated. One of the heads then whistled, as if to start a game, prompting the bodies to begin moving. They first jumped up and grabbed a head before condensing power and hurling them at Aira.

Ad

Thankfully, she was able to dodge the initial blows and immediately began counterattacking. While her attacks were initially effective, the bodies quickly regenerated the damage and were back to peak fighting condition after. She then took evasive maneuvers while trying to find Rin, eventually spotting her and Mai as the issue ended. However, Rin had seemingly become one of Aira’s enemies, with her head floating in the sky as Mai cried next to it in spirit form.

Ad

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 184 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan chapter 184 should open up with a continued focus on Aira as she tries to grab the head of Rin and communicate with it. This will likely prove ineffective, prompting Mai to step in and explain what happened. This should reveal who is responsible, likewise giving Aira a target and at least giving her a hint on how to win.

The issue’s final pages should shift back in focus to Okarun and Kinta, who are very arguably in much more danger than Aira is currently. Okarun, lacking powers, will likely need to find a way to speak with or reach Hase emotionally. However, this is likely to prove unsuccessful as the issue ends, with Okarun possibly even being gravely injured as a result.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback