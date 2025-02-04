Dandadan chapter 183: What to expect

After Momo Ayase and Ken “Okarun” Takakura’s group split up in the previous issue, Dandadan chapter 183 is expected to focus on one group’s adventures and efforts only. Okarun’s group seems most likely to get this focus, given that Momo, Seiko, and the rest of their group have to take a trip to their destination, whereas Okkarun and co are headed to school.

However, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 183 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. Moreover, such a distribution approach inherently limits the likelihood of spoilers to the point where their absence is all but a foregone conclusion.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 183 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. Focus will likely stick on Okarun, Aira Shiratori, and Kinta Sakata to start, seeing them arrive at school just as focus shifts to Rin Sawaki and her apparent stalker.

Dandadan chapter 183 likely to all but start Okarun, Aira, and Kinta’s next fights

Dandadan chapter 183 should begin with Okarun asking Kinta Sakata for an update on Rin Sawaki’s status. This should lead Kinta to reveal that he did leave some nanotech with her before going to get everyone else, prompting him to use that piece of nanotech to get a status update. However, this is likely to either not work for some reason, or be immediately discovered by Rin’s apparent stalker as she confronts her.

This would serve to add further tension to the scene, and also force the issue of the group needing to prioritize who to save. Aira will likely volunteer to rescue Kouki Yukishiro, which would give the opportunity for further expansion on their prior relationship as younger children. This history already being established further supports this idea, and was likely a setup specifically for this moment which will see Aira rescue her.

In turn, Okarun and Kinta will go to Rin’s aid to help, which also makes sense given Okarun’s prior history and friendship with Rin. Fans have also speculated that Kinta and Rin may end up being each other's' love interests at some point in the story, lending further credence to this idea. As this is decided, Aira should split off from the pair to find Kouki while they begin searching for Rin around the school’s campus.

Focus will likely stick with Okarun and Kinta given the former’s status as one of the series’ two protagonists. As they arrive to where Rin was watching Kouki from, they’ll likely hear her scream out for help in the distance. As the two rush to go help her, they’ll likely be confronted by Hase, the student who is upset with Okarun for beating him in a race. He’ll likely challenge Okarun, who’ll agree despite not having any powers while urging Kinta to go find and help Rin.

Chapter 183 should then shift focus to Momo and her group with the matchups of Okarun’s group established. Seiko Ayase will likely explain her plan to Momo and the others here, confirming whether or not the uchide no kozuchi is in play. The episode should end with Seiko revealing some information about her plan which should tease that her solution for Momo will also help Daiki Hakono return to his child self.

