Dandadan chapter 183: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 183 is set to release on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following a massive cliffhanger regarding Rin Sawaki’s current predicament at the end of the previous issue, a one-month hiatus was announced for the series.

Likewise, fans will be left in the dark regarding what's next for the series until it returns from hiatus. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed official release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 183 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.

Dandadan chapter 183 release date and time

Dandadan chapter 183 should elaborate on the lead Seiko has found, and her plan regarding it (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 183 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Most overseas readers should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, February 24. A small minority of international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, February 25. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Dandadan chapter 183 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Where to read Dandadan chapter 183

Okarun and Momo split up heading into Dandadan chapter 183 (Image via Science SARU)

Fans can read chapter 183 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. However, each of these platforms offer only the first and latest three chapters in the series for reading. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.

Dandadan chapter 182 recap

Dandadan chapter 182 began with a brief flashback to what appeared to be the aftermath of the Space Globalists Arc. A young woman covered in scars, with one eye that looked like a crosshair, awoke and was greeted by Count Saint-Germain. She was revealed to be the alien in the Xenomorph-esque suit from the Space Globalists Arc. However, her suit was now broken, prompting Saint-Germain to offer to help her survive and get a new one as the flashback ended.

Focus then returned to the present, where Momo, Okarun, and their larger friend group were on their way to Seiko’s house. Upon arriving, they found a van, as well as Manjiro and Seiko loading bags into it. She told them that they were going to chase a lead on how to turn Momo back to normal, prompting everyone else to want to come as well. However, the arrival of Kinta Sakata revealed that Kouki Yukishiro was now meeting with the teacher who blackmailed her.

He also confirmed that Rin Sawaki was keeping an eye on the situation. Momo asked Seiko if they could delay this, but she explained a time-sensitive aspect which forced them to head out immediately. This prompted two groups to form, one going with Momo, and one going to help Kouki, the latter of which Okarun joined. The issue ended with the two teams parting ways as it was revealed a large and seemingly strong individual was standing behind Rin.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 183 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 183 should begin with a focus on Seiko and Momo, showing them and their group on the way to Shimane. Seiko should roughly explain what their plan is and goals are as they meet up with Payase and Kashimoto, who likely gave Seiko the intel she’s acting on.

This should prompt a shift in focus back to Okarun and co’s group, showing them just about to arrive at their school. Focus should then jump to Kouki, giving fans the chance to confirm which teacher approached her. The issue should then end with Rin screaming out in pain, revealing that whoever was behind her has captured her and entered the gym area where Kouki is.

