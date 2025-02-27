Okarun’s greatest feat yet is teased in Dandadan chapter 183

Dandadan chapter 183 may have just teased Ken Takakura aka Okarun's greatest feat yet. The latest chapter returned after a hiatus that seemed to take forever to end. As previously experienced, Yukinobu Tatsu delivered once again in stunning fashion with another great installment. This newest chapter witnessed Aira get separated from Kinta and Okarun as they each were faced with an enemy.

This feature's focus will be on the Kinta and Okarun side, more specifically on the latter. As seen in chapter 165, Okarun finally retrieved both his family jewels and subsequently returned Turbo Granny's powers to her. This means that he was henceforth unable to transform due to not having his Yokai powers. But that didn't mean that the supernatural were done with Okarun and company.

Now, as of Dandadan chapter 183, half the team is faced with a new and more powerful threat. However, even though seemingly powerless, it looks like Okarun is being set up for his greatest exploit yet.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Dandadan chapter 183: The stage might be set for Okarun's biggest win yet

Okarun (Image via Science Saru)

Without much ado, Dandadan chapter 183 witnessed the group get split up into two. Seiko, Jiji, Vamola, and Zuma set off along with Momo to attempt to return the girl to her normal self. Meanwhile, Aira, Okarun, and Kinta darted to the rescue of Yukishiro and Rin following intel from Kinta and his hidden surveillance cam. But upon getting there, they were thrust into battle.

Aira was faced with an army of headless bodies with their heads floating high above the ground. Okarun and Kinta were faced with Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur. Focusing on the second battle, it looks like Tatsu might be setting up protagonist Okarun for a major win here. Previously, troubled by his supposed inferiority to Okarun, Hase gave in to temptation and received a mysterious power.

This is likely what is being shown in Dandadan chapter 183. At the moment, what kind of Yokai power it is remains unknown. But a certain conclusion can be drawn, which could very well work out in Okarun's favor. To begin with, despite losing his own Yokai powers, Okarun gained great physical abilities. The series hinted at him possessing abilities exceeding human capacity, as with his strength and speed.

Okarun in Turbo Granny form (Image via Science Saru)

Of course, this could well be an after-effect of possessing Turbo Granny's powers for so long. But it is undeniable that Okarun's hard work is also why his physicality has likely improved. While having those powers, he trained himself to get stronger still so he could protect Momo. After a ton of push-ups, squats, and everything else, his base capabilities definitely witnessed a rise.

Meanwhile, Hase always thought himself to be superior, and this was the case before he was beaten in a race by Okarun. Since then, he developed a hatred for the boy and focused solely on that. Hence, this possibly sets him up for failure, i.e., he used his newly-gained Yokai powers almost immediately in Dandadan chapter 183. This means he isn't fully aware of its limitations or capacity.

Moreover, it is probable that fueled by his dislike of Okarun, he attempts to go all-out to crush him. But in doing so, the same might happen to him as it did with Okarun initially—they get exhausted and shut off, needing a cool down. Being sufficiently versed in this, it wouldn't take Okarun long to figure it out and cook up a strategy that would allow himto clinch victory over a Yokai user while being powerless.

In conclusion

Turbo Granny (Image via Science Saru)

Dandadan chapter 183 was a great and welcome addition to the storyline, following a seemingly long hiatus. The manga never ceases and continues to amaze with each chapter, keeping readers' toes dipped in the action whilst simultaneously developing the story. At this point, the team has been split up and is faced with major issues respectively.

As explored above, if Hase does go all-out against Okarun and the latter manages to survive somehow, then Okarun is likely being set up for a great victory. It would be quite noteworthy given that he has no powers that rival those of Hase and the Exosuit, just enhanced physical capabilities. On a wilder note, it is also possible that Turbo Granny returns and aids him, making it a big win for him.

