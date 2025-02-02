Dandadan fans ecstatic as Okarun and Momo make a Marvel Comics cameo

Dandadan was one of the heavy hitters in the anime industry in 2024, with the debut season of the Science SARU adaptation taking the franchise's popularity to a whole new level. That has been reflected through cosplays, videos, fan art, online discussions, and now a reference in Marvel Comics in Avengers Academy: Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic #31.

This recent issue shows the two Dandadan protagonists, Okarun and Momo Ayase, talking in the background of a coffee shop. That is something that many people noticed, and a post made by a user on X named @MomoAyasee went viral, even with the artist Pablo Collar contributing as he confirmed on Instagram that those two are the protagonists of the hit anime series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted.

Dandadan protagonists Okarun and Momo Ayase are mentioned in the latest Avengers Academy issue

As mentioned earlier, the protagonists Momo Ayase and Okarun are seen in the most recent issue of Avengers Academy: Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic, with the post on X going viral across the board. This has resulted in many people highlighting this little panel from the Marvel Unlimited series, once again proving the series' increasing popularity.

While neither of the characters gets a speaking role in the issue, one of them clearly has Okarun's look with his hairstyle and glasses while also holding the latter in a way that has become quite characteristic of his. This was also coupled with the fact that the artist involved in making this issue, Pablo Collar, confirmed on Instagram that these are the two protagonists indeed.

As mentioned earlier, the Science SARU anime adaptation has been a massive success and turned the franchise into a worldwide hit, with many people being introduced to the story. There have been a lot of viral posts regarding this series, and this reference in Marvel Comics will probably help in terms of exposure as well.

The Dandadan introduces the character of Momo Ayase, who has bad luck in love and believes in ghosts but not aliens, meeting a boy from his school named Ken Takakura, whom Momo dubs Okarun, who believes in aliens but not ghosts. This leads to them discussing and challenging the other to prove their point, confirming that ghosts and aliens exist.

As all of this happens, Momo unlocks telepathic powers, and Okarun is cursed by a yokai named Turbo Granny, who leads to several quests throughout the story. The duo makes several friends and allies as they develop a romance with each other, which is a major selling point that has made the franchise extremely popular.

"Okarun had to appear doing the only emote he knows," someone said.

"Can we bring Okarun and Momo to rivals now?" another person said.

"The one pose that one character just owns. Absolutely copyrights," someone else said.

This is another example of the ever-increasing popularity of the Dandadan franchise and the reach it has gained in the last few months. Moreover, it also shows how beloved the couple of Momo Ayase and Okarun have become across the world of entertainment media.

