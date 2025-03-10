Okarun and co's transformations may do them more harm than good in Dandadan

Dandadan's transformations have been a sight to behold ever since the first time Ken Takakura aka Okarun entered his Turbo Granny state. The drastic change in appearance and attitude coupled with breathtaking powers made for a powerful combination. After him, it was Aira Shiratori who unlocked her Acro Silky form when Acrobatic Silky bestowed her powers upon the girl.

Following that, characters like Mr. Mantis Shrimp, Jin Enjoji, and Unji Zuma also received alternative forms that gave them great power. However, the sharp eyes and deduction skills of a Dandadan fandom member has put forth an intriguing theory. It relates to the attitude change of the ones undergoing the aforementioned transformations and the fact that it might be more harmful than good.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Dandadan: The main cast's transformation may not be doing them all that good

Aira Shiratori (Image via Science Saru)

To begin with, Dandadan has featured some breathtaking transformations that its main cast undergoes when it's time to face supernatural threats. These are mostly tied to Yokai powers that they received at some point during the series. For instance, Okarun was cursed with Turbo Granny's powers following his run-in and possession by her and Aira got hers when she gained Acrobatic Silky's aura.

But in all of the cases, the character in question seemed to also undergo a personality change and at times, amplify their worst traits. Starting off, Mr. Mantis Shrimp, in his Dover Demon Strong Style Twenty-Four Mr. Mantis Shrimp form, becomes noticeably more boastful, bragging about his enhanced strength underwater. He calls himself "yours truly", implying a puffed sense of pride.

Given that his worst trait is his pride, which seems to get amplified quite in this form, this is partly the reason he doesn't use it often. This is barring the fact that he could lose his arms if he accidentally goes all out. But more so the rashness that comes with the form, could be another reason for him preferring to enter or use this form.

Unji Zuma (Image via Science Saru)

Next, Dandadan protagonist Okarun, normally enthusiastic and formal, becomes sort of lethargic, depressing and indifferent. While this might be debatable if it is his worst trait or not, it cannot be denied that it is a drastic change. More will likely be revealed soon. Alongside Okarun, Aira's immaturity flips on its head, the Acro Silky form making her mature and serious.

In her case, although she does seem to become more prideful, it doesn't affect her battle ability. Also, credit where it is due, she has grown considerably in the manga. Unji Zuma is a bit of a closed book, given his limited screen time. But one thing that stands out is his hunger for violence (in Umbrella Boy form). This looks to be a trait amplification and one of the ways he sees to rid the world of evil.

Finally comes the most recent character to receive her powers, Rin Sawaki. Similar to Zuma, not much has been shown of her. Even in her Onbusuman form, she doesn't really change all that much. But what alters is her outfit, which has been speculated to embody and amplify her behavior behind closed doors and likely the embarrassment she feels.

In Conclusion

Momo Ayase (Image via Science Saru)

Dandadan's transformations are not just about gaining supernatural powers, but rather afford a significant personality change that may amplify the characters' worst traits. From Okarun's indifference to Aira's newfound maturity, these changes suggest that the Yokai-infused forms are accompanied by psychological consequences other than their raw power. Some transformations offer growth while others introduce reckless tendencies, making them a double-edged sword.

Such an observation raises intrigue about how much these power-ups benefit the characters or if they subtly erode their identities. With time, more revelations may come to light and explore the deeper implications of these transformations. They could be a necessary price for power or a dangerous side effect. But the fact remains that Dandadan continues to showcase thrilling and complex character development, captivating fans who eagerly await what’s next.

