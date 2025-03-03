Dandadan chapter 185: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 185 is set to release on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Rin Sawaki and Aira Shiratori set to work together following the latter’s rescue of the former, fans can expect their fight to all but or even fully conclude in the next release.

Ad

Unfortunately, it’s very unlikely that fans will get any verifiable spoiler information on the upcoming installment prior to its official release. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed official release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 185 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.

Dandadan chapter 185 release date and time

Ad

Trending

Enter caption Aira Shiratori is likely to all but achieve victory at the very least in Dandadan chapter 185 (Image via Science SARU)

Overseas readers should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, March 10. A small minority of international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, March 11. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.Dandadan chapter 185 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Ad

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Monday, March 10, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Monday, March 10, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Monday, March 10, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Monday, March 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, March 10, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, March 10, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to read Dandadan chapter 185

Okarun's next fight will likely all but begin in Dandadan chapter 185 (Image via Science SARU)

Fans can read chapter 185 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. However, each of these platforms offer only the first and latest three chapters in the series for reading. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 184 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan chapter 184 began with Aira Shiratori using her hair to pull Rin Sawaki’s severed head to her, with Mai Kawabanga following. Mai explained that Rin’s head was severed when the severed-head dribbler yokai below dunked her through a hoop. Aira then realized that something was spilling out of Rin’s neck as Mai explained what the severed-head dribbler yokai were. Rin then awoke, prompting all three to scream out in shock as they took in the situation.

Ad

Mai then explained that what was pouring out of Rin’s neck was her lifeforce, and that while her body was already in the afterlife, her head was still alive. However, if she lost all her lifeforce, then she’d drift in this limbo-like space for eternity. The dribblers then fired some shots at them, which Aira used her body to shield at the expense of falling to the floor and being caught.

Ad

The dribblers then tried to dunk her through a hoop, as Aira remembered a playtime session she had as a kid where she and her friends did something similar as a joke. This inspired her to try and save Rin by sending her head up through the bottom of the hoop, which it did. Rin then saved Aira from being dunked in turn. The issue ended with Aira and Rin preparing to fight together, the latter having merged with Mai to assume her Onbusuman idol form.

Ad

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 185 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan chapter 185 will likely begin with a continued focus on Aira and Rin as they each fully transform and use their powers to take on the severed-head dribblers. After fighting them briefly, they’ll likely identify who their true enemy is. Rin will likely use her gravity manipulation powers to handle the yokai spirits, while Aira targets the power user given her excellence in one-on-one combat.

Likewise, chapter 185 should reveal the power user as the teacher Murakami, whose stature and size match that of the person seen stalking Rin in chapter 182’s final panel. The issue will likely end with Aira all but defeating Murakami at the very least, setting up the subsequent release to shift focus to and begin Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata’s fights.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback