Dandadan Chapter 183 sets up Okarun getting back powers, but not Turbo Granny’s

The release of Dandadan Chapter 183 earlier this week was highly anticipated for several reasons, the most notable being that it would mark the end of the series’ one-month hiatus. However, the issue was also highly anticipated as it was all but guaranteed to start the series’ next major fights via Ken “Okarun” Takakura and co’s rescue of Rin Sawaki and Kouki Yukishiro.

Ad

Excitingly, Dandadan Chapter 183 went above and beyond fans’ expectations in this regard, making it explicitly clear who in Okarun’s group would be fighting whom. In the process of all but confirming Okarun’s opponent, mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu also seems to be setting him up to get yokai powers yet again. However, these won’t be Turbo Granny’s powers, but those which his suspected opponent Hase is currently in possession of.

Ad

Trending

Dandadan Chapter 183 teasing Okarun vs Hase also sets up the former taking the latter’s yokai powers

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Dandadan Chapter 183, Aira Shiratori splits from Kinta Sakata and Ken “Okarun” Takakura to go rescue Rin Sawaki and Kouki Yukishiro. She did so in an effort to keep them safe and not force them to fight. However, the pair are immediately attacked by Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur. Given Hase’s grudge with Okarun, fans are understandably and likely correctly assuming that Hase will take on Okarun with his new yokai powers.

Ad

Presumably utilizing the Jumping Crone yokai’s abilities, some are expecting that Okarun will immediately lose due to having no Yokai powers of his own. However, Hase’s grudge with Okarun started because the latter demonstrated physical and social superiority over him. With this in mind, it’s likely that Hase will indeed lose this fight, being used as a means of showing how much Okarun has grown and how capable he is in and of himself.

Ad

While this will also make whatever powers he ends up getting feel more earned, it also sets up a perfect opportunity for him to get powers from the Hase fight. Further supporting the idea that Okarun will take Hase’s Jumping Crone yokai powers as his spoils is the Orchestrator’s instructions to Hase. He made it clear that he wanted Hase to take Okarun’s powers; in other words, Hase has the necessary tools for and understands how to take another’s powers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In turn, the long-term set up which is starting in Dandadan Chapter 183 becomes clear; after defeating Hase with nothing but his human strength, Okarun will likely unintentionally get Hase to admit defeat. From here, Hase’s yokai powers will likely be transferred into the black-hilted kozuka knife. Whether Hase urges Okarun to take his powers from him or a freak accident sees Okarun stab him, it’s almost certain that Hase’s powers will be transferred over to Okarun.

Ad

This would make sense for several reasons, the most significant being the issues it solves. It gives Okarun back some yokai powers while also maintaining Turbo Granny’s distance from the story for now, allowing him to return to action while she stays away. The Jumping Crone’s powers are also likely very similar to Turbo Granny’s, at least in terms of being speed-oriented and using hit-and-run tactics. He’d likewise need minimal training to master them.

Ad

Final thoughts

Okarun's next yokai powers may not be as familiar as fans are expecting (Image via Science SARU)

While the above is speculative, it is undoubtedly one potential route forward for the series which is set up by Tatsu in Chapter 183. It also seems to be the most likely given the impact it could have on the narrative, and the flexibility it could simultaneously still afford Tatsu in his path forward. However, fans will simply have to wait and see as Okarun versus Hase presumably begins over the next few weeks and issues.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback