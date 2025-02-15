Dandadan already showed fans what boost Okarun's Turbo Granny powers will next get

Dandadan currently has several mysteries in the manga and one of the most significant is how and why Okarun is going to recover his Turbo Granny powers. This has been in people's minds for quite some time and perhaps the most straightforward path would be the Yokai giving her powers willingly this time.

Most people who have read or watched Dandadan know by now that Okarun got his powers by force and not because of an agreement between him and Turbo Granny. Therefore, there is a chance that he could need his powers again for a specific situation, perhaps against Count Saint-Germain, and this more amicable union could give him a much-needed power-up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining how and why Okarun could get his Turbo Granny powers in Dandadan

Okarun with the Turbo Granny powers as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU).

A key aspect that many people don't bring up is that Okarun got to use Turbo Granny's powers because of chaotic circumstances at the beginning of the story and neither wanted that to happen. Therefore, the protagonist's use of her abilities was hampered due to that hasty union, which draws a major difference compared to other Yokai users in the series.

Characters such as Jiji and Aira Shiratori can use their yokai powers much better than Okarun because the spiritual beings willingly gave them away. While it has been shown that the protagonist has become a lot more athletic throughout the series, he never gets the best out of his abilities.

However, when taking into account that Okarun has always wanted to become stronger to protect those close to him, particularly Momo Ayase, there could be a scenario where he and Turbo Granny choose to join forces again out of their own volition. This is key because there is a chance he could get more out of that source of spiritual energy if there is a desire from both parties to work together.

The possible context of this situation

Count Saint-Germain is bound to be a major issue for the main cast (Image via Shueisha).

There is no denying that Count Saint-Germain is being set up as a major player in Dandadan and everything seems to suggest that he is going to be the series' main antagonist. If that proves to be the case, that could be the perfect situation where Okarun could get his powers again to go up against this individual.

Moreover, this could give Okarun a lot more agency and the chance to fight for power after spending so much to return to normal. It is a complicated topic but everything in the manga, as of this writing, seems to suggest that he is going to recover his abilities after a certain time, although that is also speculation thus far.

Final thoughts

There are several ways Dandadan could address the subplot and Okarun and Turbo Granny, especially considering their personalities and goals in the series. However, a union where both parties can agree to work together would make a lot of sense in terms of character development and progress in the story.

