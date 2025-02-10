Okarun and Momo's less-focused friends may finally shine when Dandadan returns

The return of Dandadan presents a unique opportunity to spotlight its less-developed characters, particularly within the History and Culture Research Club. While Okarun and Momo have dominated the narrative spotlight, characters like Kinta and Rin have largely operated on the periphery, with Kouki being a recent addition to the cast.

The manga's hiatus could serve as a natural pivot point to explore these supporting characters, potentially through an innovative combination of supernatural combat and musical performance that builds on established plot elements and character backgrounds.

This shift in focus would not only enrich the series' character dynamics but also expand its thematic scope beyond the supernatural romance that has defined it thus far.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

Trending

The musical combat theory in Dandadan

Expand Tweet

The groundwork for a music-centered combat scenario has been meticulously laid throughout the series, though perhaps not immediately apparent to casual readers. Okarun and Aira's previous training arc emphasized rhythm in combat effectiveness, demonstrating how synchronized movement could enhance their fighting capabilities.

This foundation becomes even more significant when considered alongside Rin's aspirations to become an idol, and the musical connection shared between Aira and Kouki. These seemingly disparate elements could converge in a unique battle sequence, that would naturally involve the entire school-based group, creating opportunities for character growth that extend beyond mere combat prowess.

The theoretical scenario would be particularly beneficial for Kinta and Rin, who have remained underdeveloped despite their membership in the core group. While Rin's idol ambitions have been mentioned, they haven't been meaningfully integrated into the main plot, and Kinta's nanoskin abilities have largely served as a convenient plot device rather than a catalyst for character development.

Character development opportunities in Dandadan

Expand Tweet

The proposed scenario offers rich potential for character development through multiple channels, particularly in how it could highlight the unique dynamics between characters who haven't had significant interaction.

The coordination required between Rin's performance and Kouki's piano playing would create a foundation for their relationship to develop, while Aira and Okarun's combat movements would add another layer of complexity to their established partnership.

This setup would be particularly interesting with a depowered Okarun, as it would force him to rely more on technique and teamwork rather than raw supernatural ability. Kinta's role could evolve beyond simple support through creative applications of his nanoskin abilities, especially if combined with Kouki's Pygmy-based powers.

The limitation of Kinta's nanoskin by amount and reaction speed, combined with the Pygmies' sewing abilities, could lead to innovative combat solutions that showcase both characters' ingenuity rather than just their powers.

The narrative logic of Dandadan

Expand Tweet

The theory aligns perfectly with Dandadan's established pattern of combining seemingly disparate elements into cohesive narrative threads. Just as the series has successfully merged supernatural combat with high school romance, yokai with aliens, and traditional Japanese folklore with modern youth culture, a music-centered combat scenario would continue this tradition of creative fusion.

Previous battles, particularly those against the Serpos and Mr. Mantis, have demonstrated how the series can use combat sequences to advance character development and relationships. A musical combat scenario would build upon these precedents, while providing a fresh angle that naturally incorporates the abilities and aspirations of previously sidelined characters.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

While this theory involves speculation, it offers a compelling direction for Dandadan's return that would address the current imbalance in character development. By centering a major arc around musical combat, the manga could naturally elevate Kinta and Rin from their third-tier roles, while integrating Kouki more fully into the group dynamic.

Such a development would maintain the series' supernatural action, while deepening its character relationships and expanding its thematic scope beyond the Okarun-Momo axis that has dominated thus far. This could mark a new phase in Dandadan's storytelling, one where the full potential of its ensemble cast is finally realized.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback