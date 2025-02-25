Dandadan chapter 184: What to expect

Following the manga’s return immediately setting up fights for Ken “Okarun” Takakura and co, Dandadan chapter 184 will likely focus on one of the three’s current matchups. While Aira’s would seem likely to fill this role on the surface, the fact that hers already began in the last issue teases a shift in focus here.

Ad

However, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 184 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. Moreover, such a distribution approach inherently limits the likelihood of spoilers to the point where their absence is all but a foregone conclusion.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 184 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. It’s most likely that focus will be given to both Aira’s fight, and Okarun and Kinta’s matchups, with the latter simply taking a main focus rather than all of it.

Ad

Trending

Dandadan chapter 184 likely to see Aira and Mai strategize while Okarun and Kinta’s fights begin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan chapter 184 should open up with a continued focus on Aira Shiratori as she grabs Rin Sawaki’s severed floating head. The spirit of Mai Kawabanga will likely explain to Aira exactly what happened that led to Rin being found in this condition while she tries to find a place they can rest and talk. After doing so, a brief focus should be given to Mai explaining who their enemy is and who’s responsible for the enemies populating the gym currently.

Ad

After this is established, focus should shift to Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata, whose enemies will likely have fully approached them by this point. Hase should be fairly vocal about wanting to take Okarun here, with the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur agreeing to take on Kinta instead. Kinta, meanwhile, will likely express concern for Okarun’s sake, who’ll instead urge him to do what he can against his own enemy but prioritize survival above all else.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 184 should see this be enough to convince Kinta to abandon Okarun, flying away and getting the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur to follow him. However, Hase is unlikely to attack Okarun at first, instead ranting about how they’re finally equals now that he has a yokai power of his own. The presumed Jumping Crone yokai whose powers he now has should then make herself visible to Okarun, who’ll immediately get a foreboding sense of danger.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Okarun will likely try to explain that he no longer has his Turbo Granny powers, leading Hase to call him a liar since the Orchestrator told him differently. Okarun will likely try to find out more about the Orchestrator, leading to Hase furiously saying it must be true since he’s trying to change the subject. Okarun will likely argue against this once more, saying that he’s just been training super hard, causing Hase to mentally break and begin attacking with his powers.

Ad

Okarun will likely take one major hit before creating some distance between them, commenting on how much more painful it is without Turbo Granny’s powers. However, he’ll also likely realize that no one can help him this time, and he must help himself. The issue should end with Okarun standing tall and ready to rely on his own human strength and intelligence to beat the enemy before him.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback