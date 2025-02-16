Dandadan's titular concept may have been one of its two protagonists all along

Throughout Dandadan's narrative, readers have witnessed countless instances of characters undergoing profound transformations after encountering Momo and her allies. While the surface-level conflict appears to revolve around power-stealing knives and supernatural abilities, a deeper pattern emerges when examining The Orchestrator's recent statements about vibrational synchronicity and wave mechanics.

This theory proposes that The Orchestrator's true agenda extends far beyond mere power acquisition— instead, he may be conducting a grand experiment to prove that Momo herself is the titular "Dandadan," a force capable of fundamentally altering the vibrational frequencies of those around her, similar to how metronomes naturally synchronize through mutual influence.

How entrainment shapes connections in Dandadan

The Orchestrator's seemingly casual reference to bacterial vibrational matching and metronome synchronization offers an essential context for comprehending the fundamental mechanics of the manga. "Coupled oscillation," or "entrainment," as it is known in physics, is the process by which objects oscillating at different frequencies finally synchronize through their interactions.

According to this theory, those who spend time with Momo begin to identify with her distinct "frequency"— her manner of thinking, her attitude to issues, and her core essence— when it comes to Dandadan's story.

Resonating with Momo

Momo as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU)

The evidence for this theory manifests throughout multiple character arcs within the narrative. Okarun's evolution stands as a prime example, as seen in his recent interaction with Sanjome where he diplomatically deflected while maintaining his course of action— a behavior that mirrors Momo's typical approach and stands in stark contrast to his earlier, more straightforward personality.

This transformation extends to former antagonists as well, with characters like Kouki, the salaryman with bull powers, and even supernatural entities such as Turbo Granny and Acro Silky— all shifting from opposition to alignment with Momo's wavelength after prolonged exposure.

Perhaps most tellingly, Rokuro's divergence from his programming represents the most literal example of vibrational influence overriding predetermined patterns, as a clone designed for uniformity develops individual thoughts and behaviors after interaction with Momo.

The Orchestrator's experiment

The seemingly random distribution of knives takes on new meaning under this framework. The Orchestrator appears to be conducting a methodical study by testing the strength and range of Momo's synchronizing influence across a deliberately diverse selection of subjects, effectively proving the universality of the effect.

His application of wave cancellation principles serves as a sophisticated measurement of Momo's frequency potency. This systematic approach explains why each knife-wielder either aligns with Momo's team or faces defeat, suggesting that The Orchestrator is more interested in studying this phenomenon than simply collecting powers.

Momo as the Core Frequency

Momo and Okarun as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU)

The interview revelation about Momo's Superman-like quality of inspiring others takes on a deeper significance in this context. If Momo is indeed the Dandadan, her role may be that of a fundamental frequency— a vibrational template that naturally draws others into harmony with her wavelength.

This would explain why her influence extends beyond simple inspiration to actual behavioral and philosophical alignment.

Looking at the broader implications of this theory reveals that The Orchestrator's endgame likely transcends simple power collection. His actions suggest an attempt to prove the existence of a natural law governing human and supernatural synchronicity, while potentially preparing for a larger-scale application of this principle.

Understanding how to either amplify or counteract Momo's synchronizing effect appears to be central to his methodology, indicating that current events may be merely preliminary steps in a far more ambitious plan.

Conclusion

The vibrational synchronicity theory provides a unified framework for understanding numerous seemingly disparate elements in Dandadan's narrative. From character development to The Orchestrator's mysterious actions, viewing the story through the lens of resonance and frequency alignment reveals a potentially masterful plot construction.

If Momo is indeed the Dandadan, representing a fundamental frequency capable of bringing disparate elements into harmony, then The Orchestrator's current actions may be merely preliminary steps in a far grander design— one that could reshape the very nature of human-supernatural relations in their world.

