Dandadan may have already confirmed Okarun beating Jiji and Zuma for Momo's heart

In the intricate storytelling of Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan, subtle narrative patterns often reveal deeper plot implications. One such pattern emerges in the way the manga handles Ken "Okarun" Takakura's romantic development with Momo Ayase, particularly in relation to his rivals Jiji and Zuma.

Through careful analysis of fight sequences, character interactions, and narrative parallels, the manga appears to be laying groundwork suggesting Okarun will ultimately win Momo's affections. The evidence lies not just in the romantic moments between the pair, but in the specific way the manga portrays Okarun's confrontations with his perceived rivals.

Beyond the fight: Battles of romantic and personal growth in Dandadan

The manga demonstrates this foreshadowing through several key elements, with the fight sequences serving as pivotal moments. When Okarun removes his "kid gloves," it symbolizes more than just a physical confrontation - it represents his willingness to fight for his feelings for Momo.

The sequential counting of impacts up to twenty, shown in the presented scenes, mirrors similar patterns in other successful romantic resolutions in manga storytelling, where determined effort leads to emotional victory. Particularly telling is how these confrontations are framed within the narrative.

While both Jiji and Zuma have shown interest in Momo, Okarun's battles with them carry deeper emotional weight. The panel showing him calling out "Miss Ayase" during combat directly connects his fighting spirit to his feelings for her, a narrative device typically used in manga to indicate romantic legitimacy.

The artistic portrayal of these scenes further reinforces this interpretation. When Okarun fights, the dynamic panel layouts, and intense action sequences are accompanied by emotional undertones that aren't present in other characters' battles.

Moreover, the manga establishes a clear pattern: whenever Okarun faces a rival who might threaten his relationship with Momo, the confrontation serves to strengthen his position rather than weaken it. This is particularly evident in the shown sequence where each numbered impact builds to a crescendo, suggesting progression toward an inevitable conclusion - his eventual romantic success.

The bold storytelling

The relationship development between Okarun and Momo also follows traditional manga romance conventions where the male lead who shows the most growth through adversity ultimately succeeds. Okarun's willingness to face both supernatural threats and romantic rivals head-on, while maintaining his genuine concern for Momo's well-being, fits this pattern perfectly.

Most significantly, the intensity and resolution of these rival confrontations mirror classic manga storytelling techniques where the early resolution of rival characters typically signals the author's intended romantic endgame.

By having Okarun decisively confront potential rivals rather than leaving relationships ambiguous, Dandadan appears to be clearing the path for his eventual romantic success with Momo.

Conclusion

The narrative structure of Dandadan deliberately positions Okarun's growth - both in combat and character - as intrinsically linked to his relationship with Momo. Through physical confrontations with rivals like Jiji and Zuma, the manga doesn't just showcase action sequences but systematically eliminates romantic alternatives while strengthening Okarun's position as the story's romantic lead.

Combined with the series' consistent pattern of resolving rival confrontations in Okarun's favor, these elements strongly suggest that Tatsu has already determined Okarun's ultimate romantic victory, with these fights serving as stepping stones toward that predetermined conclusion.

