Rin's return in Dandadan chapter 184 teases Okarun getting sidelined

With the release of Dandadan chapter 184 earlier this week, fans saw Rin Sawaki revived by Aira Shiratori and immediately reenter the battlefield in her transformed state. Likewise, given the nature of the enemy they’re currently facing, Rin’s powers are set to be incredibly useful in clearing out the crowd of severed-head dribblers.

Ad

In turn, this sets up Rin and Aira to quickly deal with their enemy and split up to both save Kouki Yukishiro and go assist Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata in their fights. Likewise, Dandadan chapter 184 emphasizing Rin’s immediate ability to return to the battlefield teases her stealing Okarun’s enemy from him in the coming releases.

Dandadan chapter 184 emphasizes that Rin’s abilities are the perfect counter to Hase’s apparent abilities

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Prior to Dandadan chapter 184, Aira Shiratori was made aware of the fact that Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata were assaulted by other enemies after they all split up. While she pressed on nevertheless, this development was directly prefaced by her telling Okarun to stay behind because he’s now powerless. In other words, mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu reminded fans that Okarun’s friends know he’s powerless just before he got into another fight.

Ad

While Okarun and Kinta’s presumed respective matchups against Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur have already begun, they’re unlikely to conclude quickly. This is especially true in the presumed case of Okarun versus Hase, with the latter likely savoring the moment and gloating given his distaste for Okarun. Likewise, their fight should still be going on by the time Rin Sawaki and Aira wrap up in the gymnasium.

Ad

As shown in Dandadan chapter 184, Rin seems to be at full strength and capable of using her Onbusuman yokai powers without issue. These powers involve manipulating anti-gravity and applying it to the surrounding area, objects, and people. Coincidentally, this would perfectly counter Hase’s presumed Jumping Crone yokai by nature of taking away its ability to stand and push off of solid ground.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thus, it seems like Tatsu is setting up Rin to at least majorly assist in Okarun’s fight, if not take it from him altogether and sideline him completely. The latter eventuality is possible because Rin has been implied to have romantic feelings for Okarun. Should these emotions rise up in her as she sees him struggle, her desire to protect him may outweigh her desire to respect Okarun’s decision to fight alone.

Ad

One argument against this is that Rin’s fight still isn’t over, and that she may exert herself to the point of being unable to fight further. While this is possible, it’s also worth mentioning that Rin’s abilities primarily play a support role. This in turn minimizes the damage she’s likely to receive, which then allows her to fight longer due to having more stamina and endurance. With this in mind, it’s likely she’ll still be able to at least majorly contribute to Okarun’s fight against Hase.

Ad

Final thoughts

Dandadan chapter 184 could be setting up Rin Sawaki for a major moment (Image via Shueisha)

While the above is still speculative as of this article’s writing, it makes sense given the series’ current apparent direction. Such developments also make sense as a means of leading into confirmation of Rin’s feelings for Okarun, testing him at a time when his and Momo Ayase’s relationship is about to be official. Fans will simply have to wait and see where the next few installments take the story to know for sure.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback