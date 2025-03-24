Dandadan chapter 187: Kouki's new power defeats Murakami as Adachi's motives are revealed

Heading into Dandadan chapter 187, arguably the biggest expectation fans had was clear elaboration on what is apparently Kouki Yukishiro’s true powers. Officially released on Monday, March 24, 2025, the installment explicitly elaborated on what Kouki’s power was, giving it an incredibly fitting name in the process.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 187 also used Kouki’s power to significantly progress her and the others’ fight against Murakami, seeing him all but beaten by the issue’s end. In the process, fans also learned of Miss Adachi’s true motives for allying with Murakami, which confirm he is not the Orchestrator in turn.

Dandadan chapter 187 confirms Kouki’s true power to be “Lord of the Flies”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dandadan chapter 187 began immediately where the previous issue ended, seeing what appeared to be thousands of insects gathering excitedly in the skies. Focus then shifted to Murakami, who was bridal carrying Miss Adachi while telling her not to worry about money since he trades stocks. He then threw her down on a couch, prompting her to summon her jiangshi and have them stand at the ready behind Murakami.

She told her jiangshi to wait patiently to attack until his guard was dropped. At that moment, he became distracted by a fly buzzing in his ear, angrily turning around to see both the jiangshi and a dense cloud of insects. Focus then shifted to the gymnasium, where it was revealed Kouki Yukishiro could gather various insects like centipedes, roaches, and more. While Rin Sawaki and Aira Shiratori panicked over the bugs, Mai Kawabanga explained what was happening.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 187 saw Mai confirm that Kouki’s ability was to make small living things obey her, dubbing it “Lord of the Flies.”The insects were seen attacking the severed-head dribblers as she said this, with focus then shifting to Kouki who was smiling while playing the piano. Focus then returned to Murakami, who was being attacked by the insects while Adachi was unharmed. After being momentarily confused, she pulled out a black-handled kozuka knife.

Ad

Kouki's seemingly piano-based power is officially named in Dandadan chapter 187 (Image via Shueisha)

She then told Murakami to accept his defeat and that she’d spare his life if he was quick about it. He angrily glared at her before calling this her handiwork and asking if she’d been collecting powers too. This all but confirmed Murakami to not be the Orchestrator, as if he was, he’d be aware of Adachi’s possession of the kozuka knives. Adachi didn’t answer, instead telling him to admit his defeat before he died.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 187 saw him grab her hand through the cloud of insects, admitting his defeat before cutting himself with the kozuka knife. His yokai powers then flew into the kozuka knife, with Adachi and her jiangshi trying to help him after. However, the swarm of insects began lifting him up and flew out the apartment with him. Focus then returned to the gymnasium, where the severed-head dribblers had disappeared.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kouki then suddenly collapsed, prompting Rin and Aira to return to their normal states while comforting her. As they tried making sense of what happened, the swarm of insects carrying Murakami burst into the gym and delivered him to the girls. Aira powered up once more as she and the others made eye contact with Murakami in shock.

He tried feigning ignorance about what happened, telling them to hurry home while trying to leave himself. However, Aira refused to let him escape, delivering a powerful kick to him while asking if he had something to say to them. He agreed to delete the pictures of Kouki, trying to smooth things over likewise. The issue ended with Aira colorfully saying she wanted to hear an apology while delivering another devastating kick to Murakami.

Ad

Final thoughts

Dandadan chapter 187 sets up the subsequent release to focus on Ken "Okarun" Takakura and Kinta Sakata's looming fights (Image via Science SARU)

With Aira, Kouki, and Rin’s fight against Murakami over in Dandadan chapter 187, fans can expect the next issue to handle what little wrapup remains for this plotline. A focus on Adachi is also expected, with her likely being seen confirming the success of her mission to the Orchestrator. Fans can also count on the next release at least starting Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata’s fights against Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback