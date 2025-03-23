Murakami's strange behavior in Dandadan speaks to a deeper, hidden truth

Dandadan has given fans quite odd and interesting antagonists over the course of 186 chapters (so far). Ranging from Seropians to Yokai to Subterraneans and even aliens, seen through the Kur. The latest figures to cause havoc in the story are the enigmatic Count Saint-Germain and the creepy Murakami, Kami High's physical education teacher.

Each has their own unique appearance, which made them stand out, with their own distinct goals. However, everyone else aside, recent events suggest that Murakami might be the oddest of them all. His strange behavior over the last few chapters might be speaking to a hidden, deeper, and darker truth, which, when revealed, will be disturbing.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Dandadan: Murakami may be hiding a sinister truth, and his actions testify

Initially, Dandadan's Murakami was introduced as a friendly faculty member at Kami High who seemingly cared for his colleagues. However, this facade soon faded when his true intentions were revealed. At some point in the story, he learned of Momo Ayase's psychic powers and coveted them. Thus, he began scouring social media, collecting compromising photos and blackmailing female students.

His latest subject was Kouki Yukishiro, whom he tasked with stealing Momo's powers. To aid her, he gave her an Asura Knife and used one on her to bestow upon her the power to see and use Pygmies. Later, in chapters 185 and 186, Murakami can be seen enjoying Aira, Rin, Mai, and Kouki's battle against the Severed Head Dribblers from an undisclosed location.

Moreover, he had Miss Adachi with him, clad in a bunny outfit, again likely manipulating her for his gain. This sequence of his behavior raises concerns as to what or who Murakami actually is. Many feel that Murakami is actually the Subterranean, from the Cursed House Arc, returned to exact revenge on Momo for foiling their "perfectly good lives."

Murakami (Image via Shueisha)

But it could be that Murakami was always this way. He is no Subterranean or supernatural entity, but simply a man with dark intentions. The fact that he targeted the students of his school, especially the female ones, through such underhanded means speaks volumes about his character. His manipulative personality is bolstered by him wanting to avoid trouble at all costs (meeting Kouki super privately).

Again, judging by his interactions with Miss Adachi, he played on her needing financial support for her mother to satisfy his twisted desires. All this couldn't have been done if Murakami wasn't hiding something. It is already a known fact that he possesses the Asura Knives, likely from the Orchestrator. But there is something deeper here. It must be that Murakami has been bestowed powers upon.

The likeliest person to do that for him would be Sanjome. Given his effect on people, it wouldn't be surprising if Murakami forgot about him completely. Moreover, when a person like Murakami receives power, it could get to their head. He probably didn't act out previously for fear of judgment, but with powers, he wouldn't really care.

Again, it is also very possible that someone in Dandadan, with all the evidence pointing to Sanjome, is mind-controlling him. Like it was done with Hase and the Kur girl, Murakami may be a willing victim, and he looks to be enjoying himself.

Final Thoughts

Okarun and Turbo Granny (Image via Science Saru)

To conclude, looking closely at Murakami’s character in Dandadan underscores the sinister reveal of his facade from a seemingly friendly faculty member to a manipulative and dangerous figure. His actions—blackmailing students, exploiting Miss Adachi, and using Asura Knives—tease a deep-rooted malice rather than supernatural influence. However, the notion that he might be controlled by Sanjome introduces an intriguing layer of ambiguity.

Murakami’s shift in behavior aligns with Dandadan's common themes, where hidden identities and deeper conspiracies play significant roles. His observing Aira and company's battle from a safe location hints at a larger, potentially orchestrated plan. Mind control being mentioned raises one concern—is Murakami just another pawn or a willing participant in darker schemes. All in all, his character brings a disturbing yet compelling element to the narrative.

