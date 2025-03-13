Forgotten ability of Okarun's in Dandadan teases how Murakami will be beaten after chapter 185

In Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan, the battle against Murakami reaches a critical point in chapter 185. With Murakami controlling the headless dribblers remotely, our heroes face a major disadvantage. Fans speculate on how the fight might turn out, with one theory revisiting Okarun’s forgotten ability from chapter 93—traveling through transmission lines.

This overlooked power could be the key to countering an enemy who relies on distance for safety. Given the series’s history of callbacks, Tatsu may have long foreshadowed Murakami’s downfall, proving once again how past abilities and narrative threads intertwine to shape the manga’s thrilling supernatural battles.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Okarun’s forgotten power in Dandadan

The Reddit theory highlighted in the r/Dandadan community points to a critical moment from chapter 93, where Okarun demonstrated an extraordinary ability to travel through telephone lines. This power, acquired during his possession by Turbo Granny, allowed him to essentially digitize his existence and transport himself rapidly through transmission media.

While this ability hasn't been prominently featured since then, the series has established a pattern of reintroducing powers at crucial moments. The current predicament—with Murakami controlling events remotely through surveillance cameras—creates the perfect circumstance for this ability's return.

Okarun as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

If Okarun can trace the transmission signal back from the gymnasium cameras to Murakami's location, he could potentially launch a surprise attack against someone who believes himself safe from retaliation.

Chapter 185 establishes several key pieces of information: Murakami is Yukishiro's blackmailer, he's controlling the headless dribblers, and critically, "I'm not in the gym!" as he gleefully declares. This remote operation gives him a significant tactical advantage, allowing him to orchestrate chaos while remaining physically untouchable.

The surveillance system linking the gymnasium to Murakami's hideout provides both an advantage and a potential vulnerability for him. In the series's supernatural logic, these electronic pathways might serve as inadvertent highways for someone with Okarun's unique abilities.

How Okarun and team could outsmart Murakami in Dandadan

While Okarun's transmission travel ability presents one solution, several other possibilities exist within the established framework of Dandadan. The Nanoskin technology that Kinta has demonstrated for rapid travel could provide another means of quickly reaching Murakami's location once it's identified.

The team might also choose a more methodical approach by defeating the dribblers first and tracking down Murakami later through conventional or supernatural means. There's even the creative possibility of using their combined supernatural abilities to "dox" Murakami's location through technological means, turning his own surveillance system against him.

Each of these approaches aligns with this series's established pattern of combining technological and supernatural elements in unexpected ways. This continues the manga's tradition of rewarding readers who remember seemingly minor details from earlier chapters.

Why this theory works within Dandadan's framework

Dandadan has built its narrative on the principle of Chekhov's gun—abilities introduced earlier frequently return at pivotal moments. The series also excels at subverting expectations about how powers work together.

The combination of Okarun's supernatural transmission abilities with the modern surveillance technology Murakami relies on would be precisely the creative solution that has made the series so unpredictable and engaging.

Conclusion

Momo and Okarun as seen in the cover photo (Image via Science Saru)

As the battle with Murakami escalates, the key may lie in Okarun’s forgotten ability from chapter 93. Whether he travels through the camera feed or enables Mai to do so, this callback would align with the series’s narrative depth. The series rewards attentive readers, and this theory suggests Yukinobu Tatsu planted Murakami’s downfall nearly 100 chapters ago.

As readers await the next chapter, one thing is certain—this anime thrives on how past experiences shape present conflicts, reinforcing its reputation as a groundbreaking supernatural action manga that continues to surprise and innovate with its intricate storytelling.

