Momo's love language in Dandadan sums up her unique character

In the vibrant world of Dandadan, where supernatural beings and high school drama collide, the complexity of characters often reveals itself through subtle gestures rather than grand declarations. Among these nuanced character developments, Momo Ayase's unique expression of affection stands out, particularly through her habit of gifting to those she holds dear.

This seemingly simple act carries deeper significance, reflecting not only her growth as a character but also mirroring the nurturing tendencies she inherited from her guardian, Seiko while adding her own distinctive flair to showing care for others.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

Momo’s evolving love language in Dandadan

Expand Tweet

Trending

The parallel between Momo and Seiko's expressions of care is particularly telling. While Seiko demonstrates her love by ensuring everyone is well-fed, Momo has developed her own variation of this nurturing instinct. The first notable instance appears in chapter 32, where Okarun is seen with a bag strikingly similar to Momo's own.

Given that his previous bag was destroyed by Silky, and considering the aesthetic alignment with Momo's taste, it's reasonable to conclude that she purchased this replacement using Seiko's funds. This action, while seemingly minor, speaks volumes about Momo's developing emotional intelligence and her way of looking after others.

Expand Tweet

The pattern becomes more pronounced by chapter 79, where Momo's relationship with Vamola showcases a significant evolution in her character. Her decision to purchase a bag for Vamola using her own money comes at a pivotal moment when she explicitly states her trust in her companion.

This act carries even more weight considering Momo's typical hesitancy in forming close bonds. The appearance of another new bag for Vamola in recent chapters suggests a continuation of this pattern, further cementing Momo's unique love language.

Gift-giving as a reflection of Momo’s thoughtful and practical affection

Expand Tweet

This recurring motif of gift-giving, particularly through bags, reflects Momo's practical yet thoughtful approach to expressing care. Unlike traditional expressions of affection, which might involve more conventional gifts or verbal declarations, Momo chooses items that serve both a functional purpose and carry aesthetic value.

This choice aligns perfectly with her character – practical and somewhat reserved, yet deeply considerate of others' needs and preferences. The significance of these gestures extends beyond mere material generosity. By selecting items that reflect her own aesthetic sensibilities, Momo is sharing a part of herself with those she trusts, creating a visible connection between herself and her chosen family.

Also read: Aira may not actually be in love with Okarun in Dandadan

This behavior indicates a desire to integrate those she cares about into her personal sphere while ensuring they're properly equipped for their shared adventures in the supernatural world of Dandadan.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

In Dandadan, Momo's habit of gifting bags reflects her character growth. Like her guardian Seiko, who shows love through food, Momo expresses care through practical yet stylish gifts. This parallel shows how she has internalized Seiko’s lessons while developing her own way of showing affection. The manga’s nuanced writing turns this simple act into a meaningful display of love in unexpected ways.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback