Okarun's next transformation in Dandadan could see him becoming "Momo's Monster"

Character development through physical transformations has been a recurring theme in the supernatural action-comedy series Dandadan. Mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu makes a minor but noteworthy alteration to Ken Takakura's (Okarun) transformation phase in chapter 162, which could hint at a closer bond with Momo Ayase.

Ad

This departure from the norm indicates a turning point in the story and the development of Okarun's magical talents, even though earlier changes in the series have followed predetermined patterns.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

Okarun’s symmetrical transformation in Dandadan marks a new milestone in mastery over his powers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The most striking aspect of Okarun's latest transformation is its symmetrical nature. Previously, his transformations consistently originated from the right side of his face, a pattern shared by other characters like Zuma and Aira. However, in this instance, the transformation begins simultaneously from both sides, meeting in the middle of his face.

This departure from the established pattern is particularly significant when considering the series' careful attention to visual storytelling details. The symmetrical transformation could symbolize a balance being achieved within Okarun's character. Throughout the series, he has struggled with controlling Turbo Granny's power while maintaining his humanity.

Ad

The meeting point at the center of his face might represent a harmony between these two aspects of his being, suggesting he's reaching a new level of mastery over his abilities. Another notable detail is the transformation of his glasses into a more sinister form.

Also read

Momo's love language in Dandadan sums up her unique character

In the series, glasses often serve as a visual metaphor for how characters perceive and are perceived by the world. The alteration of this personal item into something more menacing could indicate a fundamental shift in Okarun's relationship with his powers and his view of himself.

Ad

Okarun’s transformation in Dandadan signals a new power dynamic and deeper connection with Momo

Expand Tweet

Ad

The contrast between Okarun's transformations and those of other characters becomes more meaningful in this context. While Zuma and Aira's transformations maintain the right-side origin pattern, Okarun's evolution suggests he's accessing a different level of power. The fact that his hair grows during transformation, attributed to Turbo Granny's feminine nature, while Zuma's doesn't due to Umbrella Boy's masculinity, further emphasizes how the source of supernatural power influences its manifestation.

The possibility of Okarun becoming "Momo's Monster" adds another layer of significance to these visual changes. Throughout the series, the relationship between Okarun and Momo has been central to both character development and plot progression.

Ad

Their bond has consistently influenced how their respective powers manifest and evolve. This new transformation pattern could symbolize Momo's growing influence on Okarun's powers, suggesting a deeper connection forming between them.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

This most recent development is a perfect example of how the show keeps innovating within its preexisting structure while preserving narrative coherence. The series has always excelled at paying close attention to visual elements during transformation scenes, and this progression shows how these nuances may be employed to hint at character growth and interpersonal interactions.

In addition to distinguishing Okarun from other supernaturally endowed characters in the series, this new transformation pattern might turn out to be more than just a visual shift as the plot develops, possibly representing a major turning point in Okarun's path and his relationship with Momo.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback