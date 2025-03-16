Murakami may mark the return of this forgotten species in Dandadan

Dandadan's protagonists find themselves in another supernatural soup given the latest chapter's developments. Aire Shiratori's attempt to rescue Rin Sawaki and Kouki Yukishiro was successful. However, the headless corpses growing in size and aggression weren't something the girls were too pleased to see. However, with Yukishiro's return, the mastermind behind this chaos was revealed.

It was none other than Kami High teacher, Murakami. He made an appearance towards the end of the chapter, as Yukishiro explained the situation. By blackmailing them, he was getting girls like Yukishiro herself to do his bidding, essentially aimed at stealing Momo Ayase's powers. Given his appearance in chapter 185, a recent theory links him with the return of a familiar species.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory.

Dandadan: Murakami's involvement might hint at a familiar species' return

Murakami (Image via Shueisha)

A recent Dandadan theory pointed out an intriguing point in chapter 185 which could have future implications. In essence, it surrounded Murakami's reveal as the perpetrator behind the Asura Knives. Moreover, the theory linked his appearance and targeting of the series' heroes to the return of the Subterraneans. Previously, they were seen way back during the Cursed House Arc.

At the time, these entities disguised themselves as the Kito Family and were giving Jin Enjoji a very hard time. In Jiji's village, the family had a history spanning centuries of sacrificing children to the Tsuchinoko in an attempt to keep the creature from decimating the village. But it was later revealed that this was all a facade to cover up the Kito Family's terrible rituals.

Following the Tsuchinoko's defeat, the Kito Family were soon arrested and charged with crimes. However, the matriarch, Naki Kito, manages to flee as the police launch a search for her. This is when her true Subterranean form is revealed. Moreover, her declaring vengeance on Momo is what fed this theory. It presents Murakami as the Subterranean who has arrived to exact revenge.

The Kito Family (Image via Science Saru)

For one, like members of the Kito Family, Murakami has an odd appearance that sticks out. His physical capabilities are yet to be revealed, but his physique as seen later in the chapter hints a superior physical prowess. Again, another point highlighted here is how Murakami picks his nose, which is very similar to how Naki Kito used to do it.

All things considered now looks like a great time for a comeback. The gang has been separated and at least presently, has little opportunity for a re-group. With Momo, Seiko, and Jiji away, Turbo Granny out of the picture (for now), and Okarun powerless, it would make sense for the Subterraneans to resurface and finally hit back for their defeat in the Cursed House Arc.

However, what would be intriguing to learn would be how Murakami managed to acquire the Asura Knives. Of course, they tie into Count Saint-Germain in some way, but the "how" will be important. Again, putting aside that Momo is likely the one that the Subterraneans want, it would also be fascinating to know why Momo's powers are a point of interest.

Final thoughts

Murakami (Image via Shueisha)

Murakami’s revelation as the mastermind behind the Asura Knives and his connection to the Subterraneans add intrigue and complexity to Dandadan’s ongoing narrative. If the above-explored theory holds, his resemblance to Naki Kito and the Subterraneans’ unfulfilled grudge against Momo suggests that their long-awaited return has begun.

Considering the protagonists' current state, no better opportunity could present itself for the Subterraneans' attack. However, there are several missing plot points here - the question mark on how Murakami came to possess the Asura Knives, Count Saint-Germain's role in this, and likely most importantly, the reason for targetting Momo's powers.

As Dandadan slowly addresses its intricate supernatural mysteries, these questions being answered might just reshape the trajectory of the story and lead to a high-stakes confrontation that may Momo and company to their limits.

