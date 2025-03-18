Dandadan chapter 187: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 187 is set to release on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Kouki Yukishiro having discovered her true powers and begun to use them in the last issue, fans can expect the upcoming installment to see her take the fight to Murakami.

Unfortunately, it’s very unlikely that fans will get any verifiable spoiler information on the upcoming installment prior to its official release. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed official release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 187 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.

Dandadan chapter 187 release date and time

Kouki's true powers will likely be a main focus of Dandadan chapter 187 (Image via Shueisha)

Dandadan chapter 187 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Most overseas readers should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, March 24. A small minority of international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, March 25. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Dandadan chapter 187 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, March 24, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, March 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Monday, March 24, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Monday, March 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, March 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, March 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Where to read Dandadan chapter 187

Murakami's defeat will likely come in Dandadan chapter 187 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read chapter 187 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. However, each of these platforms offer only the first and latest three chapters in the series for reading. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.

Dandadan chapter 186 recap

Dandadan chapter 186 began with Yukishiro using the pygmies to find Murakami, confirming he wasn’t in the gym likewise. Murakami was then shown to be in his apartment, celebrating his apparent victory with a drink and a scantily clad Miss Adachi. It was implied he was giving her money to use for her mother’s care in exchange for sensual services. As he walked away from her, she was revealed to be holding a talisman behind her back, seemingly hiding it from him.

Focus then returned to the gym, where the pygmies built Kouki a piano as she was feeling helpless. The girls theorized Kouki playing the piano might boost Rin’s power. However, as she tried to play it, her life experiences with the piano flashed before her eyes. She was shown to have been a great improviser who could see music as she played it, until her parents forced her to learn to read sheet music and play each piece as intended.

This also eliminated her ability to see the music. In the present, she found herself paralyzed with fear and unable to play, in part due to this being a differently tuned piano than she learned on. Aira offered words of encouragement which touched on their history, and inspired Kouki to begin playing. The issue ended with it becoming apparent that Kouki’s playing wasn’t boosting Rin’s powers, but unlocking her own true abilities, which seemed to be controlling insects or animals.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 187 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 187 should begin with verbal clarification of what Kouki’s powers are as focus remains on the cicadas she is apparently gathering and controlling. Fans can expect this to not only save the trio in the gym currently, but result in their locating Murakami. Kouki should also instruct the cicadas to begin attacking him in an attempt to deactivate his yokai powers.

Focu should shift to and stay with Murakami as he’s being attacked, likely seeing him call his severed-head dribblers to his apartment to defend him. As he fights, Miss Adachi will likely use the talisman on him, revealing she was ordered to by the Orchestrator. The issue should end with either teasing who the Orchestrator is, or shifting focus back to Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata ahead of their respective fights.

