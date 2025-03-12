Rin and Mai's conversation in Dandadan chapter 185 teases major power ups coming

Dandadan chapter 185 recently came out and continued with Aira Shiratori trying to save Rin Sawaki and Kouki Yukishiro, but the most interesting part of this conflict was what Mai Kawabanga said. As Aira and Rin deal with Murakami's Severed Head Dribblers, Mai tells her friend that she needs to improve her idol powers.

There is no denying that Rin has had a minor role since obtaining her yokai powers. Dandadan chapter 185 seems to hint at her getting a power-up, especially considering her dislike for her current outfit when using her powers. Furthermore, it would make sense when considering their current state of affairs and the enemy at hand.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining why Dandadan chapter 185 could be hinting at Rin getting a power-up

Rin's transformation as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

During the events of Dandadan chapter 185, Aira Shiratori, Rin Sawaki, and Mai manage to rescue Kouki Yukishiro from the Severed Head Dribblers, but there is an interesting comment during this installment. Mai tells Rin that she needs to improve her idol powers if she wants to last longer while singing and also to change her outfit since the latter hates it.

In that regard, this sets up the idea that Rin Sawaki will get a power-up at some point in the story since it is now clear that she doesn't have complete mastery of her abilities. This is also quite logical, given that someone like Okarun needed a lot of training to get used to his Turbo Granny powers, and the same can be said about Aira Shiratori.

Granted, this doesn't have to mean that Rin will get a power-up in this battle, but it could establish a plot point for her growth moving forward. It has been a long time since her character got the chance to shine, and Dandadan, chapter 185, understands that, which is why Mai stated that she has a long way to go.

The importance of Rin getting more relevance

Rin seen with Okarun, Mai, and Turbo Granny in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

As mentioned earlier, Rin Sawaki has been sidelined for the most part since getting her yokai powers, and now Dandadan chapter 185 seems to be aware of it. It gives her the chance to prove herself in a fight where neither Okarun nor Momo Ayase is involved. Therefore, it is essential for this character to gain more relevance when considering the overcrowded cast.

While the bulk of the cast has been quite beloved by the fandom because of their peculiar personalities and tender backstories, it is also true that characters like Vamola, Kouki Yukishiro, Unji Zuma, and Rin herself are going to have to share reduced screen time. This could be because the main duo is Okarun and Momo, with Aira and Seiko Ayase, and Jiji right behind them. That is a problem moving forward since there are so many characters, and the manga can only do so much.

Final thoughts

There is a very good chance that Dandadan chapter 185 has established that Rin Sawaki is going to get a power-up at some point in the story. Now, after the battle and the conversation, it is clear that she hasn't gotten the most out of her powers, which is something that fans could get to see shortly.

