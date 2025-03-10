Dandadan chapter 186: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 186 is set to release on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Kouki Yukishiro having been rescued by Aira Shiratori and Rin Sawaki, all that remains is for the trio to try and defeat Murakami, who seems to be off school grounds currently.

Unfortunately, it’s very unlikely that fans will get any verifiable spoiler information on the upcoming installment prior to its official release. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed official release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 186 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.

Dandadan chapter 186 release date and time

Rin Sawaki may get a power up in Dandadan chapter 185 (Image via Shueisha)

Dandadan chapter 186 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Most overseas readers should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, March 17. A small minority of international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, March 18. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Dandadan chapter 186 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Monday, March 17, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Monday, March 17, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Monday, March 17, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Monday, March 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, March 17, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, March 17, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Where to read Dandadan chapter 186

Aira may try to sacrifice herself for Rin and Kouki's sakes in Dandadan chapter 185 (Image via Science SARU)

Fans can read chapter 186 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. However, each of these platforms offer only the first and latest three chapters in the series for reading. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.

Dandadan chapter 185 recap

Dandadan chapter 185 began with Aira Shiratori asking Rin Sawwaki to expand the range of her yokai powers’ anti–gravity effects. However, Rin revealed her range was fixed and couldn’t be changed. Mai Kawabanga chimed in to add that Rin needed to improve her idol power to both improve her range, and upgrade her transformation outfit (which Rin had major issues with). The trio then started looking for Kouki Yukishiro, with Mai spotting her.

However, neither Rin nor Aira could see Kouki, forcing Mai to go grab her floating head. This depowered Rin as a result, forcing Aira to protect her. Mai then asked the pygmies protecting Kouki’s floating head to follow her, leading them to a basketball hoop. As she went to put Kouki’s head up through the bottom of the net, some severed-head dribblers went to defend. However, the pygmies snuck Kouki’s head behind them, successfully reviving her.

Aira then rescued Kouki, calming her down while also protecting her and Rin. Kouki then revealed Murakami as her blackmailer. She explained that he found girls violating school rules via their social media accounts and blackmailed them to get pictures of them in their underwear. Rin powered back up as Kouki tried using her pygmies to find Murakami. However, the issue ended by revealing Murakami was in his home on an exercise bike, watching on livestream.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 186 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 186 should begin with a continued focus on Murakami, giving further context to where he currently is and what his true role in all of this is. Likewise, fans can expect to get an idea of what Kouki and co will have to do in order to locate and defeat him. Should Murakami be off school grounds currently, the rest of the issue will likely see them try to escape.

Chapter 186 should also see Rin at least make some stride in upgrading her idol power given that Mai introduced this concept in the last issue. In turn, a brief flashback for Rin is likely to take place, similar to the one Aira had which led her to realize how to save those whose heads have been severed.

