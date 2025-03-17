Dandadan chapter 186: Kouki Yukishiro's real powers teased as Adachi is seen with Murakami

Dandadan chapter 186 was expected to focus primarily on how Aira Shiratori, Kouki Yukishiro, and Rin Sawaki would adjust their strategy after realizing Murakami wasn’t in the gym. Officially released on Monday, March 17, 2025, the installment did indeed make this its focus, but didn’t have it play out in the way fans expected.

Rather than seeing the aforementioned trio split up, Dandadan chapter 186 instead put Kouki Yukishiro in the spotlight, teasing her true powers in the process. Meanwhile, Murakami was seen celebrating his apparent victory, which revealed Miss Adachi with him. While it was clear he was extorting her, a hidden detail in her appearance suggests that she may be planning to betray him soon.

Dandadan chapter 186 teases Kouki having had powers of her own all along

Dandadan chapter 186: Murakami prepares to make a move

Dandadan chapter 186 began with Kouki Yukishiro apologizing to the pygmies for her earlier treatment of them while begging them for their help here. They were shown to be very receptive of this as focus shifted to Murakami, who had gotten off of his exercise bike. While strutting across his apartment celebrating his apparent victory, he commented on needing to work up a good sweat in order to truly enjoy an alcoholic drink’s taste.

He asked someone if they agreed while taking a sip of a beer, with the person revealed to be Miss Adachi in a cliche bunny girl outfit, complete with ears. He commented on how she seemed to be in a bad mood, furthering that he wouldn’t lend her any money if she was like that. Murakami then slammed his hand on the wall near her before getting in close, commenting on how hard it must be to nurse her mother and how expensive a nursing home would be.

He then walked away from her while excitedly asking if they should get started, with Miss Adachi clearly upset and bothered by the situation. However, a shot of Adachi from the back revealed she was secretly holding a talisman which read “by divine decree: serve even in death.” An exterior shot of the skyscraper the two were in flashed before Dandadan chapter 186 returned to Kouki, who told the others that the pygmies confirmed Murakami wasn't in the gym.

Murakami's behavior in Dandadan chapter 186 further suggests he isn't the Orchestrator (Image via Shueisha)

Aira Shiratori immediately realized that they were duped, with Mai Kawabanga then revealing that Rin was at her limit. Aira dismissed this and told the pair to find a way to keep fighting with their combined powers, while Kouki stood behind and fretted over how she couldn’t do anything. As flashbacks of her life played out, the pygmies revealed they had constructed a piano for her out of materials they found in the gym.

Dandadan chapter 186 saw Mai realize this and tell Kouki to play the piano, since the pygmies were telling her to use her ability. Aira realized that Rin’s power could be amplified by an accompanying piano, convincing Kouki to play it. However, she froze up as she sat down, remembering when her parents called her a genius as a child due to her perfect pitch. Kouki also revealed that she could “see the sound” when she played.

Focus then shifted to her parents berating her for not being able to read sheet music, saying she couldn’t rely on perfect pitch forever. They added that she couldn’t properly express the composer’s intent if she couldn’t understand it, telling her to perform it precisely according to the score. As Kouki tried to do so, she revealed she couldn’t see the sound. Focus then returned to the present, where she tried playing the piano but it wasn’t coming out right.

Dandadan chapter 186: Kouki’s true powers

Dandadan chapter 186 saw Kouki reveal that the piano had pure intonation, and was tuned to 432 hertz rather than the typical 440 due to being used for classical music in medieval Europe. Aira told her to use her perfect pitch to figure out the notes one step at a time and improvise, which she argued against. Aira pushed back, calling her a prodigy and revealing how obsessed she once was with beating Kouki in piano recitals.

Aira said that this made her forget about the sadness of her mother being gone, adding that Kouki was at the top because her performances were the funnest and freest. Aira reveals she always imagined how fun it would be to play like her, adding that she quit playing after Kouki did likewise. Aira told her to find the feeling she had back then so she could play the way she used to.

Aira proves instrumental in awakening Kouki's true powers in Dandadan chapter 186 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 186 saw Kouki’s adolescent life flash before her eyes as she tried playing once again, eventually remembering herself playing as a little girl. As she began, a swell of power emanated from her, which Rin, Aira, and Mai all felt and were visibly shocked by. Aira called the sound incredibly heart wrenching before asking Rin if her power was being amplified.

Rin said she wasn’t sure, prompting Mai to step in and reveal that Kouki’s ability isn’t something that amplifies Rin’s own power, nor controls the pymgies. The issue ended with a massive swarm of cicadas seemingly gathering by the school as a result of Kouki’s playing. Likewise, her true power seems to be the ability to control at least insects with her piano playing.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Dandadan chapter 186 excitingly teases Kouki’s true powers, likewise suggesting that she is able to wield two powers simultaneously. Chapter 186 also further teases Murakami as not actually being the Orchestrator given his interaction with Miss Adachi. Likewise, Adachi having a talisman on her while being with Murakami seemingly teases her making a move against him sometime soon.

