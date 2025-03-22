Kouki's new powers in Dandadan tease how Okarun may get abilities of his own

Dandadan looks to have put protagonist Ken Takakura in a tough spot. Following the complete recovery of his family jewels, he decided to make good on his deal with Turbo Granny - once he retrieved them, he would return her powers. This is exactly what he did, thus descending back down to his previous human state. The only difference right now is Okarun's impressive physical prowess.

But this doesn't mean much when facing supernatural threats that could potentially level an entire city. The boy's teammates, while yet powered, grew in their own ways. Even Kouki Yukishiro, the latest addition to the team, seems to have quickly awakened an innate power, alongside her Pygmy-controlling abilities. Dandadan's recent events regarding Kouki's new powers may hint at Okarun catching up.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Dandadan: Okarun's potential abilities hinted through Kouki's new powers

As mentioned, Okarun currently stands as the most "normal" member of the team in Dandadan. Following the loss of his Turbo Granny abilities, he doesn't really have anything in his locker to fend off supernatural threats. The only thing different about him is that his physical stats have undergone an upgrade, i.e., he is stronger, faster, and generally a lot fitter than before.

But again, physical prowess alone isn't going to be enough in the series' bizarre. Intriguingly, as seen in the latest chapter, Kouki Yukishiro awakened what can be termed an innate ability. She was somewhat of a prodigy at the piano when younger but left playing before much of that potential materialized. However, now she seems to have regained her "perfect pitch".

When she started playing, the characters present (Aira, Rin, and Mai) were stunned by how it good sounded. Moreover, unknown to them, there looked to be a swarm of cicadas closing in on the gymnasium. Till something is revealed, it can be guessed that Kouki's piano playing allows her to attract and likely control cicadas. The choice of insect could be due to them producing a similar sound.

Ken Takakura (Image via Science Saru)

So this ties into or hints at, the possibility of Okarun doing the same. In simpler words, a desperate situation might result in the boy awakening some innate power of his own. But it would be tough to guess what it could be, considering that his origins have remained a mystery. Even so, the situation he is in now might lead to fans receiving a new-look Okarun.

There is also a possibility that he regains Turbo Granny's abilities. This would happen if she made a surprise entrance to the school and lent a hand to him and Kinta. Then, similar to Acrobatic Silky, she might give him her aura, granting him back her abilities. But doing this would mean no more Turbo Granny and that doesn't feel like something the story would do, at least at this point.

Lastly, it could also be that Okarun receives supernatural abilities like how Kouki and Hase received theirs - through the Asura knives. Last seen, Momo had the one that Kouki previously had, meant to steal her powers. That knife could be the saving grace for Dandadan's black-haired hero, especially given the present situation as he and Kinta face off against the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur and Hase.

Final Thoughts

Kouki Yukishiro (Image via Shueisha)

Okarun’s current predicament in Dandadan sets the stage for a potential transformation, whether through an innate ability awakening (like Kouki), regaining Turbo Granny’s powers, or acquiring new supernatural abilities via the Asura knife. His enhanced physical prowess alone may not suffice against the threats at hand, making his evolution vital to the story's progression.

Kouki tapping into her hidden ability that manifested under extreme circumstances raises the possibility of Okarun experiencing something similar. Presently, Dandadan looks to be building up to a situation where he either reclaims his lost abilities or unlocks a latent power of his own. Considering the series' unpredictable nature, fans can expect an exciting revelation that soon redefines Okarun’s role.

