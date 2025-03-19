Kouki's new ability in Dandadan chapter 186 recontextualizes series' entire power system

Dandadan chapter 186 demonstrated Yukinobu Tatsu's immense storytelling skill by keeping readers on their feet till the end. The chapter concluded with a highly intriguing development as Kouki Yukishiro revealed a hidden power along with the one she currently possesses. As seen in the series, she and Aira, as children, were in competition for who was better at piano.

As it stands, Kouki had a perfect pitch, and in some way, it was a hidden power for her. But she, yet as a child, gave up playing the instrument and roamed the school's halls like a ghost. Now, with the situation dire, her perfect pitch returned once more as she figured out how to play the differently tuned piano. As such, this led to Mai revealing that she had another power.

Given that this is the case, the entire Dandadan power system could soon be completely reimagined.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Dandadan chapter 186: Kouki's new ability redefines the series's power system

Dandadan chapter 186 ended with Kouki remembering herself as a child and letting her fingers to do the talking on the piano. Almost immediately there was an emanation of power from her, which shocked all of Rin, Mai, and Aira. But as Mai soon revealed, it wasn't something that was buffing Rin's power or controlling the pygmies, but rather there seemed to be a swarm of cicadas rushing to the gym.

Given a development like this, Kouki Yukishiro is likely the first character in Dandadan to wield two powers. Prior to this, she was seen controlling the Pygmies, attempting to steal Momo Ayase's powers. In the present scenario, she had them search the gym for Murakami. Finally, seated at the piano, her true ability could be something related to controlling insects.

Moreover, she doesn't seem to have to work on some sort of go-around for this. For example, Count Saint-Germain carries Kogai containing various powers he previously extracted from Yokai that he encountered. To use them, he simply inserted one of the Kogai in his sword's tsuba and could use that Yokai power. But it seemed like a maximum of one power could be used at a time.

Kouki Yukishiro (Image via Shueisha)

So far, all characters have showcased only a single power—Okarun's Turbo Granny abilities, Aira's Acrobatic Silky abilities, Momo's Psyhokinesis, etc. With Kouki now added to the mix with her dual abilities, power levels could witness a massive spike. This would be especially important given the kind of opponent Count Saint-Germain will soon be.

Now, Kouki’s sudden insect-controlling abilities through her piano-playing coupled with her use of the Pygmies signal a shift in how powers function within the series. This development challenges the established mechanics, especially since she seems to be able to use these abilities uninhibited and simultaneously, unlike Saint-Germain’s Kogai needing external storage and being one use per turn.

Thus, this opens the door for other characters to have multiple abilities and thereby develop/be bestowed with secondary powers, potentially feeding into heightened stakes and more complex battles. After all, even Okarun looks to be experiencing boosted physical prowess after losing Turbo Granny's abilities, and it is yet a mystery regarding the full extent of what he can do.

In Conclusion

Kouki Yukishiro in Dandadan chapter 186 (Image via Shueisha)

With Kouki’s newfound dual abilities in Dandadan chapter 186, the series' power system may be heading for a bout of transformation, thus redefining the limitations previously set on its characters. If Kouki seamlessly wields two distinct powers without external assistance or restriction, other characters may soon follow suit and lead to an overall evolution in combat dynamics. Such a shift could be crucial as the series builds further, especially against foes like Count Saint-Germain.

Moreover, Okarun experiencing a jump in his physical prowess following him losing Turbo Granny's abilities teases more surprises. If multiple abilities become more familiar, aspects like battle strategy, alliances, and the nature of power acquisition itself could be reshaped. All in all, Kouki’s surprising development in Dandadan chapter 186 has spiced matters up with regard to unpredictability and the future of the series.

