Okarun's path forward for powers may have been revealed in Dandadan chapter 188

Dandadan chapter 188 was released this week, marking the beginning of Ken "Okarun" Takakura and Kinta Sakata's clash with Hase (with the Jumping Crone yokai) and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur. The protagonist received support from his friend through a nanoskin army, allowing him to protect himself and keep up, to some extent, with his opponent. This support in Okarun's battle potentially hints at a new direction for him in the series.

Okarun and Kinta's collaboration in Dandadan chapter 188 emphasizes that the protagonist might not need Turbo Granny's powers but could instead replicate a variation of those abilities with Kinta's nanoskin abilities.

After all, previous chapters have shown that he is far more physically capable and possesses significant muscle memory regarding his fighting style, setting the stage for further exploration of this aspect of his character.

Disclaimer: This article is a theory and contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining how Dandadan chapter 188 could establish a new power set for Okarun

Okarun as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU).

As seen in Dandadan chapter 188, Okarun and Kinta were confronted by Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur, and the protagonist's friend assisted him by sharing his nanoskin. This allowed Okarun to don armor made from this material for protection during the fight, enabling him to inflict some damage in this latest installment.

It had already been established in previous chapters that Okarun could hold his own in combat without his Turbo Granny powers due to the training he had undergone throughout the series and how his body adapted to the movements he performed when he possessed the yokai's abilities. Therefore, considering that he was able to land a few hits with the nanoskin, this could be the path moving forward for him in the story.

It should be noted, however, that in Dandadan chapter 188, Kinta's estimates when designing the armors were heavier than expected, causing both characters to move sluggishly while using them. Nevertheless, this is something that Kinta could fix, making it plausible to think that improvement could happen in this very battle.

The future of Okarun's powers

Okarun using Turbo Granny's powers as seen in the anime (Image via Science SARU).

While Dandadan chapter 188 has established a possible new direction for Okarun, there is no denying that the return of his Turbo Granny powers could be on the cards. It wasn't only the main catalyst for the beginning of his journey with Momo Ayase, but it is also one of the franchise's most iconic elements. So, it would be strange if it didn't come back in some shape or form.

Furthermore, this new nanoskin armor would likely have to depend on Kinta being close to Okarun, so there is a chance it won't work in the long run. And because Count Saint-Germain seems to be establishing himself as the series's main antagonist, Okarun will likely need more power, and that could be Turbo Granny, who seems to have a history with that mysterious man.

Final thoughts

Dandadan chapter 188 has established the possibility for Okarun to fight without relying on Turbo Granny, and it makes sense based on what has been established in the past. It would be a different direction for the protagonist, although that would have to be shown in the coming chapters.

