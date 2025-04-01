  • home icon
Dandadan chapter 189: What to expect

By Joseph Brogan
Modified Apr 01, 2025 21:30 GMT
Dandadan chapter 189: What to expect (Image via Shueisha)
Dandadan chapter 189: What to expect (Image via Shueisha)

Despite the shift in focus back to Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata, Dandadan chapter 189 seems set to immediately shift its attention away from them. While the presumed origin flashback for the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur is all but guaranteed to satisfy fans, it also becomes incredibly difficult to predict what upcoming issues will look like.

However, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 189 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. Moreover, such a distribution approach inherently limits the likelihood of spoilers to the point where their absence is all but a foregone conclusion.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 189 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. As mentioned above, a focus on the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur’s origins is likely. While fans may not be able to predict exactly how it will unfold, there are context clues which seemingly set up the guiding lines of the flashback.

Dandadan chapter 189 should officially confirm Murakami to not be the Orchestrator

Dandadan chapter 189 should begin with a focus on the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur as she’s seen kissing her presumed husband in a field on her home planet. The scene of their kiss is what chapter 188 ended on, hence why it’s likely that chapter 189 will open the flashback on this scene. At first, the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur will likely give some narration explaining who her people were, and her apparent royal status based on the clothes she’s wearing.

This should transition into someone calling the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur by her name; however, since fans don’t know what that name is as of this article’s writing, this is all but impossible to predict with any degree of certainty. In any case, this scene of her name being called should lead into a brief montage of the happy times she had with her family. Narration from her here should confirm that, sadly, the happy times didn’t last forever.

Dandadan chapter 189 should jump ahead in time to when the Space Globalists, also known as the Kur, first invaded her planet. Assuming she is indeed some form of royalty, her father and mother as king and queen or even plain nobility will likely fall first. She and her presumed husband should be shown fighting against the Kur for as long as they can. However, it’ll likely be revealed that he eventually fell in battle, with her being battle-scarred by this point.

This should be when the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur finds and begins using the jet booster exosuit for the first time. While this will likely increase her capabilities in battle, the numbers of her people and those who are resisting along with her will likely drop to her alone, or her and a few others. At this point, she’ll likely meet Count Saint-Germain for the first time, who’ll convince her to join up with the Kur to get her revenge in a different way.

The flashback should then jump ahead in time to her actually enlisting in the Kur, with a brief montage setting up their invasion of Earth. The chapter will likely end shortly after this point, setting up Ken “Okarun” Takakura and co’s conflict with the Kur as the flashback’s main focus in the subsequent release.

