Dandadan chapter 189: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 189 is set to release on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Just as Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata finally came into focus, fans seem to be receiving an origin flashback on the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur in the upcoming issue.

Unfortunately, it’s very unlikely that fans will get any verifiable spoiler information on the upcoming installment prior to its official release. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed official release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 189 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.

Dandadan chapter 189 release date and time

The Jet Booster Exosuit Kur's backstory seems set to be Dandadan chapter 189's main focus (Image via Shueisha)

Dandadan chapter 189 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Most overseas readers should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, April 7. A small minority of international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, April 8. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Dandadan chapter 189 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, April 7, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, April 7, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Monday, April 7, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Monday, April 7, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, April 7, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, April 7, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Where to read Dandadan chapter 189

Count Saint-Germain's first encounter with the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur may also be shown in Dandadan chapter 189 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read chapter 189 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. However, each of these platforms offer only the first and latest three chapters in the series for reading. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.

Dandadan chapter 188 recap

Dandadan chapter 188 began with Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata being pursued by Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur even through walls. Hase then used his Jumping Crone Yokai powers to kick Okarun, who was saved by gauntlets made of nanoskin which deployed airbags. Okarun then tried to tell Kinta that they either needed real weapons or had to find the others, but he just wanted to run away.

Hase then returned to his normal state, calling transforming exhausting and difficult on his feet. He began arguing with the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur, who was instead focusing on the complexity of her new suit while cursing Count Saint-Germain. Hase then said that while their collective goal was stealing Okarun’s powers, he just wanted to fight him. Kinta gave Okarun additional nanoskin which reformed into a pair of boots with pile bunkers and a jetpack breastplate.

He then became the Great Kinta, with the pair being attacked after. They survived thanks to Kinta honing his skills by studying steel, but this also made their armor so heavy they couldn’t move effectively. Kinta was then sent flying by Hase while the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur targeted Okarun. The issue ending with her saying he stole her revenge from her during the Space Globalists Arc, as what seemed to be her origin flashback began in the final panel.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 189 (speculative)

Given the previous issue’s closing scenes, Dandadan chapter 189 seems set to open up with a continued focus on the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur’s origin backstory. Given her dialogue to Okarun, the flashback will likely begin by revealing her planet to have been attacked and conquered by the Space Globalists. Her outfit in the first panel of her apparent flashback also suggests she was royalty of her homeworld.

Likewise, the man she is seen kissing will likely be her husband whom she lost in the war against the Space Globalists. Given how scarred and wounded she was shown to be many chapters ago, fans can expect a brief montage of her trying to fight against them but failing. The issue will likely end with her deciding to join the Space Globalists and get revenge that way.

