Dandadan chapter 187 confirms Murakami isn't the Orchestrator

Dandadan chapter 187 was a stunning drop amidst the speculation surrounding Kouki Yukishiro's powers and the role of Murakami. As seen in the chapter, Kouki's powers weren't enhancement or controlling the Pygmies, rather it was demanding obedience from small living things, i.e., the Lord of the Flies. This is why countless bugs swarmed the gym and ultimately brought Murakami there.

On the flip side, Murakami was revealed to be anything but the Orchestrator. Contrary to previous supposition, Murakami wasn't the one handing out the Kozuka knives, and in fact, he too had been instructed to collect powers, similar to Miss Adachi. This is solid confirmation that the Orchestrator is someone else and given the current state of events, only one name comes to mind.

Dandadan chapter 187: Latest installment rules Murakami out as the Orchestrator

Murakami revealed to be a pawn in Dandadan Chapter 187 (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed in Dandadan chapter 187, Murakami isn't the Orchestrator, i.e., the one handing out Kozuka knives for the collection of powers. Rather, he himself likely received a few to fulfill this same goal. A revelation like this only cements the identity of the Orchestrator as being Count Saint-Germain or simply Sanjome.

Miss Adachi pulls out her Kozuka knife of Murakami when the latter is swarmed by Kouki's insects. Almost immediately, he understands what it is, calling her out on collecting powers. If Murakami was indeed the one pulling the strings, he himself would have given the knives and wouldn't have been surprised when he saw it in her possession.

Moreover, there would be no reason for him to instruct her to target him. It simply wouldn't make a lot of sense. This only points to one thing—using an odd ability that toys with individuals' heads, Sanjome gives them Kozuka knives to collect powers and keeps his identity a secret. Thus, Murakami cannot hold a role like this and was just the man blackmailing Kouki, Adachi and other students.

So to reiterate, Dandadan chapter 187's revelation is a nod towards Sanjome being the Orchestrator, the true mastermind behind the Kozuka knives and the power collection scheme. Murakami, like Miss Adachi, turned out to be a mere pawn in this scheme. Needless to mention, this means that Sanjome has been manipulating many, using his ability to operate while staying hidden.

This presents significant implications for the series's protagonists, especially Kouki and her new “Lord of the Flies” ability. Judging by the latest chapter, it will be quite important in countering Sanjome’s manipulative tactics and giving her side a strategic edge. Moreover, since Murakami was just a blackmailer, there remains the concern of how many folk Sanjomeit has secretly influenced.

The Kozuka knives remain highly intriguing, and those who are given them, like Miss Adachi, are probably being unknowingly used. The protagonists' challenge now transcends brute force—one that requires untangling Sanjome’s web of control. His ability to not be perceived by an individual straightaway rules out direct confrontation.

This could compel Momo and company to, for now, chase after the Kozuka knives' true nature and learn of Sanjome's ultimate objective—one that he states as being a collector of Yokai powers. As mentioned, future battles with this antagonist will demand more than physical strength. Kouki’s newfound power may be vital in the fight, especially since now she will also be in the crosshairs.

Unlike their previous challenges to fight off Yokai, Aliens, and Subterraneans, Sanjome presents himself as a unique force, one that needs to be approached with caution. Such a conflict will test both strategy and resilience. The stakes continue to rise and for now, attention will be on Okarun and Kinta's battle, which wasn't glimpsed so far. However, the looming Orchestrator's influence is undeniable.

Final thoughts

Kouki Yukishiro in Dandadan Chapter 187 (Image via Shueisha)

Dandadan chapter 187 marks a turning point in the series, establishing that not Murakami, but Sanjome might be the true Orchestrator. As Murakami was just another pawn, the protagonists now face a far more dangerous threat, one that operates through manipulation rather than brute force. Sanjome’s ability to distribute Kozuka knives while staying hidden hints at a larger, more complex scheme at play.

This will rule out direct confrontation for Momo and co., compelling a strategic rethink. Moreover, Kouki’s “Lord of the Flies” ability could prove to be a double-edged sword, i.e., key in countering Sanjome but making her a target too. As the Kozuka knives continue to perplex the protagonists, they must navigate a situation unlike any they have encountered before, one that tests strength, strategy, and resilience.

