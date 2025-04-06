Hase is all but guaranteed to join Dandadan's main cast (& this pattern is why)

In the ever-expanding universe of Dandadan, Yukinobu Tatsu has established a masterful storytelling technique of gradually integrating new characters into the core group through carefully structured arcs.

This pattern has become increasingly apparent with each passing volume, creating a predictable yet satisfying formula for character introduction and development. The latest character drawing attention is Hase, whose similarities with existing cast members suggest an inevitable inclusion in the main roster.

By examining the clear parallels between previously introduced character pairs, we can see that Tatsu follows specific thematic templates when expanding the core cast. This makes Hase's eventual permanent inclusion in the group not just possible, but practically guaranteed.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Thematic duos in Dandadan: How character introductions follow a supernatural pattern

The pattern begins with our protagonists, Okarun and Momo, who quite literally "messed around and found out" when their curiosity led them to supernatural encounters that forever changed their lives. This established the template for character introduction that would continue throughout the series.

Following this initial pair, we see Aira and Jiji, both characters who were being watched over or protected by spirits, creating another thematic duo. The pattern continues with Vamola and Kinta, whose stories revolve around their connection to alien technology, setting them apart while simultaneously creating another matched set.

Rin and Zuma represent yet another paired introduction, both carrying the emotional trauma of losing loved ones during childhood. This shared background provides depth to their characters while maintaining the established pattern of thematic pairs joining the group.

The most recent pattern involves characters who had their moments of glory stolen by someone already in the main cast— specifically, Hase and Kouki. This parallel is particularly telling when considering Hase's potential permanent inclusion.

Dandadan’s character pairing formula

Expand Tweet

The pattern stands out because Tatsu successfully creates distinct characters that maintain their uniqueness, even when sharing thematic elements. The distinct personalities and motivations of each character stop the storyline from becoming monotonous and predictable.

This pattern functions as a structural guide that helps readers comprehend the integration of new characters into the existing group dynamic, while allowing for unexpected developments and personal character progression.

Hase's case is particularly interesting because, despite being initially positioned as an antagonist of sorts, the shared characteristics with other paired introductions suggest a trajectory toward becoming a permanent fixture in the main cast.

His relationship with Kouki— bound by their shared experience of having glory stolen— creates the perfect narrative foundation for integration, just as we've seen with previous character pairs.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

The beauty of Dandadan's expanding cast lies in how Tatsu maintains balance through this methodical approach to character introduction. By analyzing these patterns, readers can better appreciate the deliberate architectural choices behind the manga's growing roster, while anticipating how new characters like Hase will eventually find their permanent place within the group's chaotic adventures.

As the series continues to evolve, this formula provides a familiar framework through which the unexpected and bizarre can flourish, making Hase's eventual full integration into the main cast not just likely, but a natural progression that follows the established pattern of Dandadan's brilliant character development strategy.

