Dandadan chapter 186 teases this character's powers as Count Saint-Germain's true goal

Dandadan chapter 186 reveals an intriguing link between Kouki's recent abilities and Sanjome's previous mysterious comments. The series demonstrates how previously scattered information starts merging to create a unified understanding as it advances.

Dandadan chapter 186 introduces viewers to a significant revelation: Kouki uses a 432 Hz tuning for his piano instead of the standard 440 Hz. Sanjome's true motivations may be revealed through what appears to be a minor detail.

The connection between bacterial vibrations, human free will, and the mysterious distribution of knives suggests that Sanjome may have been orchestrating events from the shadows with a very specific power in mind.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Frequency mystery: Sanjome’s theory and Kouki’s hidden power Dandadan chapter 186

In Dandadan chapter 169, Sanjome's lecture on vibrational frequencies gains new significance. He theorized that bacteria, which make up 90% of human body cells, have specific frequencies that could influence behavior—challenging the idea of free will. This aligns with the series' blend of supernatural elements and fringe science.

The 432 Hz frequency linked to Kouki's piano isn't random; in alternative science, it's considered the "natural frequency of the universe" with supposed healing properties. While unsupported by mainstream science, it serves as a fitting foundation for Dandadan's mysterious narrative.

In Dandadan chapter 186, flies swarm in response to Kouki's music, suggesting he can control or attract insects through sound. This seemingly validates Sanjome's earlier claims about bacterial frequencies affecting behavior. Since bacteria play a major role in insect biology, Kouki's piano might be drawing them in by targeting their frequencies.

The most chilling implication is whether this power extends to humans. If bacterial frequencies can influence behavior, Kouki's ability could allow for covert manipulation of people—a dangerous force in the wrong hands. Sanjome's interest in this phenomenon hints at a larger, more calculated scheme, making frequency manipulation a possible central mystery in Dandadan's evolving story.

Sanjome’s master plan: Unraveling Kouki’s frequency manipulation in Dandadan chapter 186

Sanjome's random knife distribution now appears to be a calculated strategy rather than mere chaos. By targeting known power users, he may have been attempting to expose the individual with frequency manipulation abilities—forcing someone like Kouki to reveal their power.

This mirrors Sanjome's tactics during the Fairy Tale Card incident, where he manipulated others into taking risks before swooping in to claim power for himself. His methodical approach suggests he is not just an opportunist but a master strategist with a long-term plan.

If this theory holds, Kouki's ability could be one of the most dangerous in Dandadan. The power to manipulate human behavior through frequency could have massive implications, especially in the hands of someone like Sanjome. His interest in this ability suggests that it offers a level of control beyond traditional supernatural powers, operating at a biological level.

Dandadan Chapter 186 strengthens narrative unity by tying back to Sanjome's earlier theories. Kouki's 432 Hz piano, which attracts flies, could be the key to unlocking Sanjome's true plan. The story's progression not only deepens the mystery but rewards attentive readers who connect past clues with present revelations.

Conclusion

Dandadan's storytelling achieves brilliance by planting initial narrative seeds that later develop into major plot developments. Sanjome's early chatter about bacterial frequencies reveals itself to be an essential component of the plot, proving that the series' supernatural events were meticulously planned from the beginning.

The end of Dandadan chapter 186 leaves readers questioning Sanjome's ultimate intentions and whether Okarun, Momo, and their allies will identify the threat in time to prevent disaster.

