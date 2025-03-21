Okarun will likely get help in his next fight in Dandadan (but not from Turbo Granny)

The supernatural-action manga Dandadan has consistently kept readers guessing with its intricate character dynamics and unexpected alliances. As Okarun and Kinta face increasingly dangerous threats, the question of potential allies becomes more pressing.

Payase and Kashimoto, initially introduced as antagonistic yokai users, have shown significant character development that suggests they might intervene in Okarun's impending conflicts.

Okarun's foot symbol holds mysterious significance which may unite the characters through connections that remain unknown. Aira, Rin, and Kouki reach their maximum potential through personal struggles which creates opportunities for allies to surface from unexpected places.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Payase’s role in Okarun’s growth: Mentor, mystery, and the supernatural connection in Dandadan

Since his introduction as a powerful yokai user, Payase has been positioned as a potential mentor figure for Okarun. His mastery of yokai abilities and apparent knowledge of the supernatural world make him an ideal guide for Okarun, who is still learning to harness Turbo Granny's powers. The manga has consistently hinted at Payase's complex motivations beyond his initial antagonistic stance.

His interactions with Kashimoto suggest a deeper understanding of the supernatural threats facing the main characters, possibly indicating a longer-term plan that involves helping Okarun develop his abilities. The symbol on Okarun's foot presents one of the most intriguing connections between these characters.

While initially appearing to be an "Illuminati" symbol or tracker, its placement and timing remain suspicious. As noted in fan discussions, Payase and Kashimoto weren't at school when Okarun had his shoes off during gym class, suggesting either another party's involvement or a more supernatural explanation.

This symbol could represent a bridge between Kashimoto, Payase, and Okarun—perhaps a form of yokai contract or protection that will activate when Okarun faces his greatest danger.

Unexpected allies in Dandadan: Payase and Kashimoto’s role in the fight against greater threats

Payase and Kashimoto's apparent alliance with Adachi provides further evidence of their evolving roles. Their willingness to team up with a former enemy suggests a pragmatic approach to the greater threats facing them all. This precedent makes it plausible that they would extend similar help to Okarun and Kinta when confronted with a common enemy like Murakami.

Their knowledge of talismans and yokai abilities could prove crucial in upcoming battles, especially if the Illuminati symbol serves as some form of tracking or communication device. With Aira, Rin, and Kouki driving themselves to their absolute limits in their current battles, the support system fans expected to aid Okarun and Kinta has been effectively neutralized.

This narrative development creates the perfect opportunity for Payase and Kashimoto to step in as unexpected allies. Dandadan has consistently subverted expectations regarding character alliances, making this potential intervention both surprising and narratively satisfying.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

As Dandadan continues to evolve, the potential for Payase and Kashimoto to aid Okarun represents a fascinating development in the series' exploration of shifting alliances and complex character relationships. While Turbo Granny remains Okarun's primary power source, the guidance and support of experienced yokai users could prove decisive in upcoming battles.

The symbol on Okarun's foot may well be the key that unlocks this new alliance, serving as both a tracking device and a connection between these formerly antagonistic characters. Whatever unfolds, Dandadan's masterful blending of supernatural action with nuanced character development ensures that these potential alliances will serve the larger narrative in unexpected and thrilling ways.

