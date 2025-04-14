Dandadan chapter 190: Okarun and Kinta defeat Hase thanks to a new battle plan

Given how the previous issue ended, Dandadan chapter 190 was expected to see Ken “Okarun” Takakura take charge of Kinta Sakata for a new battle plan against Hase. Officially released on Monday, April 14, 2025, the installment did see the pair take a new approach, but not with Okarun taking charge as fans expected.
Rather, Dandadan chapter 190 saw Kinta continue to assert that merging was their best option, with the issue’s title even being “Merging Is What Makes Us Strong!” in reference to this. While it took some creativity and extra attempts as a result, Okarun and Kinta nevertheless defeat Hase in this latest installment.
Dandadan chapter 190 further expands on Hase’s cruel treatment of Okarun in the past
Dandadan chapter 190 began immediately where the last issue ended, with Hase trying to land a follow up attack on the now-merged Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata. Hase kept ranting about how he shouldn’t be underestimated and that Okarun is supposed to be “at the bottom of the heap.” Okarun, meanwhile, kept trying to get Kinta to realize they’ve become weaker. However, he refused to see this, instead trying to attack Hase as he charged.
Unsurprisingly, Hase not only countered the move, but completely destroyed the nanoskin arm Kinta had attacked with. Kinta immediately reformed the hand, which pressured Hase into charging back in prematurely to prevent its reconstruction. Okarun instead attacked with his pile bunkers, slamming Hase into the ground and upsetting him for having been attacked by Okarun. Kinta applauded Okarun, who instead said they needed to make stronger weapons to win.
Dandadan chapter 190 saw Kinta claim they didn’t have enough nanoskin, to which Okarun pointed out how unnecessarily and excessively detailed the mech’s face was. Kinta argued it was necessary so he’d want to pilot the mech, furthering that this passion is what bestowed unto him the power of “inspiration.” Kinta then yelled out the word passion before trying to attack Hase, who effortlessly kicked them up into the air.
Hase then launched several attacks in quick succession, calling the pair “lowlifes” and being insulted they’d try to stand up to him at all. He fully breaks their mech armor here, and attempts to land a kick directly on Okarun specifically. As the kick approached, a flashback began, showing Okarun reading his conspiracy magazine in class. Hase is seen grabbing the magazine and ridiculing Okarun after confirming its contents, saying people like him are “better off dead.”
Hase and his friends further teased Okarun, who sat silently but was clearly bothered. Dandadan chapter 190 then returned to the present, where Okarun tackled Hase before his kick could land while yelling out the word “passion.” Okarun added that he won’t let Hase get away with this while saying that everything he believed in has finally been confirmed. He then told Kinta to begin merging, with the nanoskin reforming into a new, non-mech suit shape.
This new form trapped Hase’s legs so they couldn’t move at all, and also had thrusters which carried them all high into the sky. Kinta asked Okarun what he said about their merging, who responded it made them slower, heavier, and weaker. Kinta countered that he’s wrong about them being weaker, asserting that merging is what actually makes them strong. They crashed into the ground as he said this, slamming Hase don and knocking him unconscious.
Dandadan chapter 190 saw the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur getting up just as Hase fell unconscious and reverted back into his base state. She then decided to depart before saying anything else, while Kinta told Okarun he had permission to call him colonel as the smoke cleared. The issue ended with the pair celebrating their victory while looking haggard, with Okarun simply but hilariously saying “whatever” to Kinta’s colonel comment.
Final thoughts
With chapter 190 excitingly seeing Hase defeated and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur retreat, fans can expect to see Okarun and Kinta reunite with the others. This should also end the current focus on this group, setting up a look at what Momo Ayase and co are up to in the near future. However, fans will likely first get an extended look at the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur, seeing her backstory fully play out in the coming weeks.
